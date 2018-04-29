Pirates minor league report: Sunday, April 29, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 10-10): Lost to Columbus (Indians), 4-2. Jose Osuna (.339) had a two-run double in the first. Alex McRae (0-3, 6.55 ERA) took the loss, as he allowed four runs in six innings. He walked five.
NEXT: Monday at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 10-10): Beat Harrisburg (Nationals), 9-8. Altoona scored eight unanswered runs in the final two innings. Jackson Williams (.238) started the rally with a two-run homer, his first of the season. Jordan George (.400) had a bases-clearing double, and Will Craig (.203) and Jackson Williams hit back-to-back RBI singles to tie the score. Elvis Escobar (.123) drive in the go-ahead run on a groundout.
NEXT: Monday at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 13-11): Lost to Jupiter (Marlins), 2-1. Oddy Nunez (1-0, 1.90 ERA) pitched six scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing only two hits in a no-decision.
NEXT: Tuesday vs. Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 13-11): Lost to Lexington (Royals), 9-4. Raul Hernandez (.286) went 2-4, including an RBI double. Rodolfo Castro (.228) hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot to right.
NEXT: Tuesday vs. Augusta, 7:05 p.m.