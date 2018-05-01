Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: April 30, 2018

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 12:21 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 11-10) defeated Toledo (Tigers), 10-7. Infielders Jose Osuna (.361) and Eric Wood (.274) along with C Jacob Stallings(.364) went 3 for 5. Both Osuna and Wood hit home runs. Wood hit a three-run shot in the fourth and Osuna hit a solo blast to give the Indians a 10-4 eighth-inning lead. Osuna also had a double and three RBIs. Wood had two doubles and four RBIs. Stallings went a double and two RBIs. RHP Tyler Eppler (3-1, 2.92) earned the victory going six innings with seven hits, four earned runs and two walks along with five strikeouts. RHP Dovydas Neverauskas (1-0, 0.00) recorded his second save this season. RHP Clay Holmes (0-0, 2.45) is Tuesday's probable starting pitcher.

NEXT: Tuesday at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 11-10) won 3-1 over Richmond (Giants). 1B Will Craig (.210) doubled to left and knocked in two runners to spark a three-run seventh inning for the Curve. RHP J.T. Brubaker (2-1, 1.45) earned the win as he threw eight innings, gave up six hits and struck out seven. He gave up one run. RHP Dario Agrazal (1-0, 1.46) is Tuesday's probable starting pitcher for the Curve.

NEXT: Tuesday at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 13-11) was idle before the start of their series with Dunedin (Blue Jays). RHP Luis Escobar (0-1, 3.98) is the probable starting pitcher for the Marauders, taking on RHP Patrick Murphy (1-0, 3.68).

NEXT: Tuesday vs. Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 13-11) was idle and is set to host a series with Augusta (Giants). West Virginia's RHP Travis MacGregor (1-1, 2.08) and Augusta's LHP John Gavin (2-0, 1.37) are Tuesday's probable starting pitchers.

NEXT: Tuesday vs. Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

