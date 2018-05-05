Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Ryan Braun's double gets Brewers past Pirates

The Associated Press | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 10:54 p.m.
The Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a double in the eighth inning against the Pirates at Miller Park on May 5, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wisc.
Getty Images
The Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a double in the eighth inning against the Pirates at Miller Park on May 5, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wisc.
The Pirates' Jordy Mercer turns a double play next to teammate Adam Frazier in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisc.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Jordy Mercer turns a double play next to teammate Adam Frazier in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisc.
Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain (right) is tagged out at home by Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the third inning Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain (right) is tagged out at home by Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the third inning Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Milwaukee.
The Pirates' Jameson Taillon delivers in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 5, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wisc.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Jameson Taillon delivers in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 5, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wisc.
The Pirates' Starling Marte rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 5, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wisc.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Starling Marte rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 5, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Updated less than a minute ago

MILWAUKEE — Eric Sogard and Domingo Santana got Ryan Braun a chance, and he delivered.

Braun hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, helping the Milwaukee Brewers top the Pirates, 5-3, on Saturday night.

Braun, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh, drove a pitch from George Kontos (2-3) to the center-field wall to score Santana and Sogard. Braun got a chance to bat after Kontos walked Sogard, who is batting .105, on four pitches.

“I wouldn't even had an opportunity if not for (Sogard) and Domingo finding a way to get on base,” Braun said.

Sogard grounded into a double play with two runners on in the second. He was walked intentionally with two outs in the fourth with first base open ahead of the pitcher, and he walked and scored in the seventh and eighth.

“He's swung the bat so much better than the numbers would indicate,” Braun said. “I've seen him line out six or seven times probably in his last 15 or 20 plate appearances and have nothing to show for it, so it was really nice to see him at least get a few walks tonight.”

The Brewers walked four times in the final two innings, and three of the runners scored.

“We haven't had that type of situation where the walks have been an issue out of the bullpen,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “For whatever reason, tonight they were.”

Josh Hader (1-0) pitched the final two innings to pick up the win. He surrendered Starling Marte's tying two-run homer in the top of the eighth, and then retired the Pirates in order in the ninth.

“He's going to give up runs and to respond like that is exactly what you want,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

Braun was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game to rest a sore right calf. He struck out in the seventh, but came through in the clutch again with the game on the line. This season, the 2011 NL MVP is 7 for 10 with three homers and 13 RBIs with two outs and runners in scoring position.

Braun said the calf injury popped up during a homestand in mid-April and was “really tight” Wednesday in Cincinnati.

“It's never fun to deal with any of this stuff,” Braun said. “We're obviously trying to not make it worse.”

The Brewers opened a 3-1 lead by scoring twice against Kyle Crick in the seventh. The right-hander struggled with his control, walking three and throwing two wild pitches. Christian Yelich hit a tiebreaking RBI single, and Lorenzo Cain scored on a passed ball charged to catcher Francisco Cervelli.

“My fastball was cutting and it was kind of hard to locate,” Crick said.

Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon pitched five innings, allowing one run and six hits.

Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin worked six innings. He was charged with one run and three hits.

It was a rare off night for Hader, who had allowed just two earned runs in 18 innings. He struck out 4 in 2 23 innings in his previous appearance Monday at Cincinnati.

He walked Gregory Polanco before yielding Marte's fifth homer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me