Pirates

Pirates minor league report: May 2, 2018

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:30 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 12-11) lost 7-5 to Toledo (Tigers). LF Jordan Luplow (.203) finished 2 for 4 with two homers, five RBIs and two runs. CF Christopher Bostick (.353) added two doubles and went 3 for 5. After Luplow's two-run homer in the third, the Indians were held scoreless for six straight innings. RHP Tyler Jones (2-1, 6.39) recorded the loss after giving up two runs in the seventh.

NEXT: Thursday vs. Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 13-10) won 3-2 over Richmond (Giants) in 10 innings. The Curve scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning when CF Jason Martin (.296) hit a line-drive single that Richmond pitcher Caleb Simpson (1-1, 0.87) could not handle, allowing SS Stephen Alemais (.256) to score from third base. Martin went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. RHP Geoff Hartlieb (4-0, 4.09) recorded the win despite giving up the tying run in the bottom of the ninth. Hartlieb pitched the last two innings, struck out a batter and gave up a run on two hits.

NEXT: Thursday vs. Erie, 6:00 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 15-11) won 6-3 over Dunedin (Blue Jays). After trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Marauders produced a six-run inning, which included an RBI triple from RF Bligh Madris (.272) and an RBI double from CF Jared Oliva (.234). LHP Cam Vieaux (2-0, 3.71) pitched 5 23 innings, struck out five and gave up two earned runs on eight hits, but it was RHP Jess Amedee (1-1, 8.31) who earned the victory. Amedee threw 1 13 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, a walk and a hit allowed.

NEXT: Thursday vs. Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 14-12) lost 3-1 to Augusta (Giants). The Power outhit the Green Jackets, 7-5, but they stranded nine men. C Deon Stafford (.304) and 3B Kyle Watson (.203) each doubled. The Power's lone score came on a homer by DH Ryan Peurifoy (.222) in the second inning. RHP Hunter Stratton (0-1, 9.39) lasted just four innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits and striking out seven.

NEXT: Thursday vs. Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

