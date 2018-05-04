Pirates minor league report: May 3, 2018
Updated 5 hours ago
Minor League Report
Pirates
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 13-11) won 3-2 over Gwinnett (Braves). SS Kevin Newman (.247) and 2B Pablo Reyes (.250) each had two hits, and RF Jordan Luplow (.211) tripled. 1B Erich Weiss (.204) had two RBIs. RHP Casey Sadler (0-2, 6.00) allowed four hits in five innings. LHP Josh Smoker (1-0, 1.35) had a strikeout in a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win.
Next: Friday vs. Gwinnett, 7:15 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 14-10) won 5-2 over Erie (Tigers). CF Jason Martin (.297) homered, and LF Logan Hill (.152) had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. RHP Mitch Keller (3-1, 2.73) allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in seven innings to earn the win.
Next: Friday doubleheader against Erie, 4:30 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 16-11) won 2-0 over Dunedin (Blue Jays). RF Bligh Madris (.284) homered and had two RBIs, and 2B Alfredo Reyes (.314) had two hits. RHP Eduardo Vera (2-1, 2.43) allowed three hits and had three strikeouts in seven scoreless innings to earn the win.
Next: Friday at Charlotte, 6:35 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 14-12) defeated Augusta (Giants), 8-7, in 15 innings. 1B Kyle Watson (.211) singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 15th. SS Oneil Cruz (.228), 2B Rodolfo Castro (.222) and LF Chris Sharpe (.278) all homered. CF Lolo Sanchez (.158) and 3B Dylan Busby (.219) each had two hits. RHP Ryan Peurifoy (1-0, 0.00) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to earn the win. LHP Ike Schlabach (1-0, 3.38) allowed one earned run and five hits with five strikeouts in six innings.
Next: Friday against Hickory, 7:05 p.m.