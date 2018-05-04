Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Hurting again, Pirates pitcher A.J. Schugel returns from rehab assignement

Jerry DiPaola | Friday, May 4, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Pirates pitcher A.J. Schugel walks from the field after he was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates pitcher A.J. Schugel walks from the field after he was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle checks on pitcher A.J. Schugel after he was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle checks on pitcher A.J. Schugel after he was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings motions to the dugout after pitcher A.J. Schugel was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings motions to the dugout after pitcher A.J. Schugel was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

The Pirates' plans to return pitcher A.J. Schugel to the bullpen have been put on hold.

Schugel has experienced a recurrence of his right shoulder discomfort and has returned from his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, the Pirates announced Friday. He will be treated and evaluated, but there is no timetable for his return to the mound.

Schugel, a right-handed relief pitcher, has split time the past two seasons between Indianapolis and the Pirates.

Last season with the Pirates, he was 4-0 with a 1.97 earned run average and 27 strikeouts in 32 innings.

He has a career 6-2 record with a 3.19 earned run average in the major leagues, including five games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015.

He joined the Pirates in 2016 when he was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

