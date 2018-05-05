Pirates minor league report: May 5, 2018
Updated 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 14-12) won 4-2 at home against Gwinnett (Braves). 3B Jose Osuna (.355) went 2 for 3, including a game-tying double in the bottom of the eighth inning. C Ryan Lavarnway (.160) worked a bases-loaded walk to score Osuna. RHP Tyler Eppler (3-1, 2.64) eanred a no-decision after going six innings and allowing one run on five hits, striking out five and walking one.
Next: Sunday vs. Gwinnett, 1:35 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 15-12) won 5-2 at home against Erie (Tigers) in Game 1 of a doubleheader. 1B Will Craig (.244) went 2 for 2 with a double, RBI and run scored. RHP Logan Sendelbach (2-1, 6.43 ERA) threw two innings in relief with a strike out and two walks to earn the win. Altoona lost 2-0 to Erie (Tigers) in Game 2. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.240), who had one of the two hits for Altoona, also finished with a walk. RHP J.T. Brubaker (2-2, 1.80 ERA) earned the loss after pitching four innings, allowing two runs on six hits with a strikeout and three walks.
Next: Sunday vs. Erie, 2 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 17-12) lost 8-6 at Charlotte (Rays). SS Adrian Valerio (.262) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored. 2B Alfredo Reyes (.299) went 1 for 4 with a double, a walk and run scored. LHP Oddy Nunez (1-1, 3.21 ERA) went 4 1⁄3 innings, allowing five earned runs and 11 hits with four walks.
Next: Sunday at Charlotte, 12:35 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 15-13) game at home against Hickory (Rangers) was postponed because of weather.
Next: Sunday vs. Hickory, 2:05 p.m.