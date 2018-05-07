Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates minor league report: May 6, 2018

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 7, 2018, 12:36 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 14-13) lost 4-1 at home against Gwinett (Braves) in a game shortened to five innings because of weather conditions. Gwinnett (11-17) scored four runs in the first inning off RHP Clay Holmes (1-1, 4.29), who only allowed four hits and struck out seven over five innings. C Jacob Stallings (.319) drove in the Indians' lone run, his 15th RBI of the season. RF Jose Osuna (.359) hit his 12th double.

Next: Monday at Louisville (Reds), 6:30 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 15-12) rained out against Erie (Tigers). The game is rescheduled as part of an Aug. 11 doubleheader.

Next: Monday vs. Bowie (Baltimore), 6 p.m. Pirates RHP Joe Musgrove is scheduled to make a rehab start.

BRADENTON (High-A, 17-13) lost 10-3 at Charlotte (Rays). The Stone Crabs had 15 hits against a quartet of Marauders pitchers, including starter Luis Escobar (1-2, 3.86), who allowed four eraned runs in four innings, C Arden Pabst (.352) hit a pair of solo home runs for Bradenton.

Next: at Dunedin (Blue Jays), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 15-13) had its scheduled home doubleheader against Hickory (Rangers) postponed.

Next: Monday doubleheader vs. Hickory (Rangers), beginning at 5:05 p.m.

