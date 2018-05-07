Pirates send Nick Kingham to Indy to make room for Jose Osuna

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jose Osuna is expected to join the Pirates on Tuesday, but the cost will be returning starter Nick Kingham to Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates announced Osuna is ”expected to be recalled” in time for the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Adding Osuna to the 25-man roster gives the Pirates 13 position players, including backups David Freese, Sean Rodriguez, Elias Diaz and Max Moroff, after playing most of the season with 12.

Kingham started two games during his time with the Pirates, compiling a record of 2-0 with 16 strikeouts in 12 1⁄ 3 innings. He allowed only seven hits and a walk.

But Kingham is the fifth starter behind Jameson Taillon, Ivan Nova, Trevor Williams and Chad Kuhl. With four scheduled off days through May 21, there is less of a need for a fifth starter in that time.

Osuna was one of the hottest hitters in the International League this season. He was Player of the Month for April with a .361 batting average, 12 extra-base hits and a .656 slugging percentage.

In 23 games, he has hit .359, with three home runs, 18 RBI and a 1.037 OPS. He spent most of his time at third base (17 games).

He was with the Pirates for one day, serving as the 26th man for a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on April 25. He hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat and played right field.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.