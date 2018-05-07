Joe Musgrove throws four innings for Altoona in rehab start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove, attempting to recover from shoulder discomfort that has plagued him since spring training, threw four innings Monday night in a rehab start for the Double-A Altoona Curve.

Musgrove, acquired in the off-season from the Houston Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade, threw 28 strikes among his 34 pitches against the Bowie Baysox.

He struck out the side on 10 pitches in his final inning, which gave him a streak of four strikeouts to end his outing. Curve officials estimated his fastball reached 94 mph.

He allowed two hits — a solo home run and a bloop double — and he left the game with the Curve trailing, 1-0. The Baysox won 2-0, and Musgrove took the loss.

Musgrove has not pitched for the Pirates this season.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.