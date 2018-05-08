Pirates minor league report: May 8, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 15-14) beat Louisville (Reds), 5-2. RHP Casey Saddler (1-2, 5.09) picked up his first win on the year, giving up one run in five innings. He allowed only two hits and struck out eight. RHP Johnny Hellweg (0.00) collected his fifth save. RF Jordan Luplow (.262) hit a double, and 1B Erich Weiss (.227) hit a triple for the Indians' only extra-base knocks. Five batters recorded an RBI.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 16-13) won 2-1 over Bowie (Orioles). LHP Brandon Waddell (1-0, 1.59) fell an out short of the complete game but notched a win. He fanned seven batters and walked none, while allowing one run on six hits. SS Cole Tucker (.210) had a double, and 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.231) hit a triple. CF Jason Martin (.295) supplied both runs with a solo homer in the first and an RBI single in the sixth.

BRADENTON (High-A, 19-13) beat Dunedin (Blue Jays), 4-2. The Marauders got a pair of home runs from CF Jared Oliva (2.13) and C Arden Pabst (.386) en route to their sixth win in their last eight contests. Seven of Bradenton's eight hits went for extra bases. Pabst added a pair of doubles, 2B Trae Arbet (.154) belted a pair of doubles and RF Bligh Madris (.263) tallied a double. RHP Eduardo Vera (3-1, 2.45) got the win, surrendering two runs over seven innings.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 16-13) was idle. RHP Hunter Stratton (0-1, 9.39) will start for the Power on Wednesday, but Hagerstown's starter is still to be decided.

