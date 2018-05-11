Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Andrew McCutchen: 'If I cry, I cry. Big whoop. You're supposed to'

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, May 11, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen smiles as he enters the visitors clubhouse after arriving at the ballpark Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen tips his cap to a standing ovation by Pirates fans as he takes his position in the outfield during the first inning Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen tips his helmet to a standing ovation by Pirates fans during his first at-bat Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen tips his helmet to a standing ovation by Pirates fans during his first at-bat Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen tips his helmet to a standing ovation by Pirates fans during his first at-bat Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen talks with the Pirates' Josh Harrison during batting practice Friday, May 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen signs autographs for fans before a game against the Pirates on Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco laughs with the Giants' Andrew McCutchen during batting practice Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen hugs Pirates manager Clint Hurdle during batting practice Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

Four hours before he stepped into the batter's box at PNC Park on Friday for the first time as the home team's opponent, the San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen said he didn't know where his emotions might take him.

"I live in the moment," said McCutchen, now the San Francisco Giants' right fielder after nine years as one of the most popular Pirates of all time. "Whatever emotions I have are the emotions I'm supposed to have. And for good reason.

"People have asked, 'How you going to feel? What's it going to be like?' I don't know until I'm there and until I'm in the moment.

"I saw KB (Pirates videographer Ken Brown) and I got emotional. You can't prepare yourself for that."The Pirates plan to play videos commemorating McCutchen's career in Pittsburgh -- one when he comes up to bat and another when he runs into the outfield.

"If I cry, I cry. Big whoop," he said. "You're supposed to. And I if I don't, I don't.

"Just try to soak it in and appreciate it and appreciate the people and the fans around me."McCutchen, 31, said he and his wife Maria still have their home in Pittsburgh and plan to keep it no matter where his baseball career takes him."This is where our house is and this is where we're going to stay in the off-season," he said. "That's not going to change.

"We love our house. Ain't nothing going to change that. That's our home, man.

"We moved in there together. When we got married, we stepped foot in our house and started our lives together. Baseball can never change it."

McCutchen said he's been in the city for the start of a three-game series against the Pirates long enough to take his son, five-month-old Steel Stefan McCutchen, to a doctor's appointment.

"He had to get a couple shots. That's never fun watching that," he said. "He was a big guy. He didn't cry. It was good to see."

He also visited his favorite pizza place, The Oven, in Wexford.

"I got to sleep in my own bed," McCutchen said. "I woke up a couple times. The baby woke me up."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

