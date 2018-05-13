Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates ride home runs -- and HBP -- to 5th consecutive win

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 12:14 a.m.
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli celebrates his two-run homer with Josh Bell during the sixth inning against the Giants Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen smiles at Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli before coming to bat during the first inning Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen doubles during the seventh inning against the Pirates Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen backs away from an inside pitch during the fifth inning against the Pirates Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli checks on home plate umpire Tom Hallion after he was hit by a foul ball during the fifth inning against the Giants Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon talks with Trevor Williams in the dugout during a game against the Giants Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco celebrates his solo home run during the third inning against the Giants Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli tosses his bat after hitting a two-run homer during the sixth inning against the Giants Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen gets into second base with a double next to Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer during the third inning Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen scores on a sacrifice fly past Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the third inning Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco gets into third base next to Joey Cora during the first inning against the Pirates Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Alen Hanson celebrates his home run during the second inning against the Pirates Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Alen Hanson celebrates his home run in the dugout during the second inning against the Pirates Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl throws during the second inning against the Giants Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the first inning against the Giants Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen acknowledges the crowd for a second straight night before coming to bat during the first inning against the Pirates Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
A late-afternoon rainstorm Saturday cooled what had been a steamy May Pittsburgh afternoon into what was a chilly night.

It did little, though, to cool the Pirates' recent power surge. Or their winning streak.

Gregory Polanco and Francisco Cervelli homered, and the Pirates matched a season high with their fifth consecutive victory, beating the San Francisco Giants, 6-5, on Saturday.

“We're scoring a lot of runs right now,” Polanco said, “and we're having fun.”

Though the longball created half of the Pirates' run production, Jordy Mercer found an unlikely way to get the winning RBI: He was plunked in the leg by a Tony Watson slider with the bases loaded in the eighth.

As in his first game back at PNC Park on Friday, Andrew McCutchen was given a lengthy ovation prior to his first-inning at-bat Saturday. He again also doubled (this time, twice) and again also struck out twice.

McCutchen extended his hitting streak to 11 games, but he did ground out with two on and two out in a tie game in the eighth.

Another big crowd showed up: 27,502 trailed only Friday and Opening Day as the third-biggest this season. Likely many of those in attendance were there to pay tribute to McCutchen. But again, they saw the surging Pirates stay within a game of first place in the tight NL Central, where four teams are within a game of each other.

First pitch was delayed by 93 minutes. By the 24th pitch the Pirates saw, they had a 2-0 lead on sacrifice fly by Josh Bell followed by a Corey Dickerson RBI single.

The remainder of the Pirates' offense came by way of homers by Polanco and Cervelli in the third and sixth innings, respectively, off of Jeff Samardzija.

Polanco's was his second over his past three games and his eighth of the season. It came with nobody on and one out and traveled 387 feet with an exit velocity of 102.1 mph.

Cervelli bettered that, lifting a 94.5 mph Samardzija two-seamer 395 feet to the same part of the ballpark in right-center. It came with two outs and Bell on first, and it left the bat at 103.5 mph.

Between them, those were the eighth and ninth home runs for the Pirates over a three-game span, their 11th and 12th over their past five games and 18th and 19th over 10 games this month.

The Pirates improved to 9-3 when they hit at least two home runs.

The Pirates entered Saturday fourth in the NL in homers with 46 in 39 games — for basis of comparison it wasn't until their 51st game last season that the Pirates reached 48 homers.

“We're just hitting, man,” Polanco said. “I'm not surprised by it because we all can hit, it's just a matter of hitting the ball far and they're gone. We're enjoying the moment and working hard… having fun and staying as a unit and doing our thing.”

Still, it was Mercer's two-pitch at-bat that provided the most drama off of his former teammate Watson (1-2), who allowed a leadoff double to Bell in the eighth. Bell moved to third on a Dickerson groundout. After Cervelli was intentionally walked, pinch-hitter David Freese chopped a ball down the third–base line that Evan Longoria had no play on after Bell alertly found a way to get back to the bag without being tagged.

“He Houdini'ed it,” Hurdle said. “That's a really good baserunning move.

“It was a good heads-up play, absolutely, (against) a veteran third baseman.”

The Pirates scored four runs in 1 13 innings on consecutive nights off of their former closer Watson, his ERA rising to 2.65.

Felipe Vazquez (2-0) earned the win — and effectively saved it for himself — in a 35-pitch, five-out outing after George Kontos allowed the tying run in the eighth.

Chad Kuhl was just OK as the Pirates' starter, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

After the rain delay, Kuhl needed 63 pitches to get through the first three innings but only 27 in his final three innings.

“A weird start, but it's just as the game goes on you get better,” Kuhl said. “And I felt like just being out there and getting things back to normal, I got better after that.”

The Pirates assured themselves of their ninth series win of the season. They've only lost three of their 13 series to this point.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

click me