Pirates

Pirates notebook: Joe Musgrove strong in rehab start, Jameson Taillon in limbo

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson removes Josh Harrison's batting helmet after Harrison saw live pitches from Trevor Williams in the bullpen Saturday, May 12, 2018, before a game against the Giants at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco gets into third base next to Joey Cora during the first inning against the Pirates Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Joe Musgrove's third minor-league rehabilitation start was a stellar one.

Pitching for the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis on Saturday, Musgrove did not allow a hit in 5 2/3 innings. He had six strikeouts and did not walk a batter in throwing 79 pitches (60 for strikes).

"I have been feeling good; better and better each start out," Musgrove said in a video provided by media relations staffs of the Indians and Pirates. "Tonight was the night that I finally felt all the pieces coming together with the delivery and release point and everything. So tonight was the best I've felt."

A centerpiece of the Gerrit Cole trade, Musgrove has not yet pitched for the Pirates because of a shoulder strain that initially held the righthander back at the outset of spring training and later landed him on the disabled list on the fifth day of the regular season.

He made a rehabilitation start for Single-A Bradenton on May 1 and another six days later for Double-A Altoona, allowing three runs with six striekouts in a combined seven innings.

Waiting on Taillon

Saturday offered little clarity on the status of Jameson Taillon, who left a start Friday after three innings because of a finger laceration on his throwing hand.

For now, his next turn in the rotation is in limbo; he'd theoretically pitch Thursday in the opener of a series at home against San Diego. The Pirates, at the moment, have a four-man rotation because they're in a stretch of three idle days over a seven-day span.

Rookie Nick Kingham (two strong starts in a recall) is expected to re-join the rotation soon – he is scheduled to pitch for Double-A Altoona on Monday in what is an obvious effort by the Pirates to get him on a regular turn to slot in as the fifth starter.

"In pencil," Hurdle said, "yeah."

Hurdle indicated that Taillon's status, though, could change those plans.

Harrison faces live pitching

Josh Harrison took another step toward his return to game action, participating in baseball activities Saturday in the form of facing live pitching.

Harrison, who has been on the disabled list since April 16 because of a left hand fracture, stood in against Trevor Williams in the bullpen Saturday afternoon. He did not swing.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

