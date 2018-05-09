Pirates minor league report: May 9, 2018
Updated 24 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 15-15) lost 4-3 to Louisville (Reds). The Indians racked up five extra-base hits, but went just 2 for 7 with men in scoring position. 2B Kevin Newman (.248), CF Christopher Bostick (.307), RF Eric Wood (.256), and C Ryan Lavarnway (.179) each doubled, and SS Pablo Reyes (.311) hit a solo homer. RHP Alex McCrae (0-4, 5.34) took the loss in relief.
Next: Thursday at Louisville, 7 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 16-14) lost 8-2 to Bowie (Orioles). RHP Mitch Keller (3-2, 3.44) allowed six runs on nine hits in 4 1⁄3 inning. At the plate, the Curve were limited to six singles. DH Logan Hill (.156) drove in both of Altoona's runs, and CF Jason Martin (.304) finished 2-4.
Next: Thursday at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 19-14) fell, 6-2, to Dunedin (Blue Jays). The Marauders managed just five hits, drew no walks, and both of their runs were unearned. DH Arden Pabst (.377) and CF Jared Oliva (2.14) each doubled. RHP James Marvel (2-3, 4.31) suffered the loss, allowing five runs on 10 hits over five innings.
Next: Thursday vs. Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 18-13) won 7-3 over Hagerstown (Nationals). RHP Hunter Stratton (1-1, 6.39) got the win with a solid five-inning outing, but it was the bullpen that starred. RHPs Drew Fischer (0.00), Matt Seelinger (0.90), and Blake Cederlind (3.86) combined to allow one hit and one run over the final four innings. 3B Dylan Busby (.240) hit a pair of two-run home runs, while C Deon Stafford (.302) continued his strong start to the season going 3 for 5 and scoring twice.
Next: Thursday at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.