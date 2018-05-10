Pirates minor league report: May 11, 2018

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 16-15) defeated Louisville (Reds), 7-1. RF Jordan Luplow (.273) broke the ice of a scoreless game with a two-run shot to right field in the sixth inning, scoring LF Austin Meadows (.276), to give Indianapolis a 2-0 lead. 1B Eric Wood (.253) added a solo home run in the seventh, and 1B Wyatt Mathisen (.429) blasted a pinch-hit two-run homer in the eighth. RHP J.T. Brubaker (1-0, 0.00) earned the win, throwing six scoreless innings with six hits, two strikeouts and a walk. Friday's probable starters are RHP Clay Holmes (1-1, 4.29) for Indianapolis and RHP Stephen Fife (1-3, 7.90) for Columbus.

Next: Friday vs. Columbus, 7:15 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 17-14) opened their series against Reading (Phillies) with a 5-4 win. LHP Taylor Hearn (1-3, 5.17) got his first victory of the season after letting up just one hit and one run over five innings. SS Cole Tucker (.220) lead the offense with two hits, including a solo homer, and two runs scored. RF Jordan George (.288) added a double, and CF Jason Martin (.313) and LF Logan Hill (.172) each collected a pair of hits. Friday's probable starters are RHP Pedro Vasquez (0-0, 3.00) for Altoona and LHP Elniery Garcia (0-3, 6.00) for Columbus.

Next: Friday at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 19-15) lost 7-5 to Palm Beach (Cardinals). LHP Oddy Nunez (1-2, 4.09) lasted five innings and struck out three but gave up five runs on eight hits, including two home runs. RF Tyler Gaffney (.253) kept the Marauders within two runs of the lead with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The team was held hitless the rest of the game as Palm Beach secured the victory. Gaffney finished with two hits, two runs and two runs batted in. Bradenton coaches have yet to announce a probable starter for Friday evening to take on Palm Beach's LHP Evan Kruczynski (3-1, 3.06).

Next: Thursday vs. Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 19-13) won 13-2 over Hagerstown (Nationals). The Power offense exploded for 14 hits, nine of them for extra bases. Leading the charge were SS Oneil Cruz (.257), who went 4 for 6 with three doubles, and 3B Dylan Busby (.263), who finished 3 for 5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. Not to be outdone, RF Calvin Mitchell (.317) and DH Kyle Watson (.216) hit solo homers, and 2B Rodolfo Castro (.215) and CF Lolo Sanchez (.171) each had a double. LHP Domingo Robles (2-3, 3.82) cruised to an easy win. He went six innings, allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two. Friday's probable starters are RHP Sergio Cubilete (0-2, 15.43) for West Virginia and LHP Nick Raquet (2-3, 2.84) for Hagerstown.

Next: Thursday at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.