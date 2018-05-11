Pirates 2B Josh Harrison on Andrew McCutchen: 'He was a special player, man'

Andrew McCutchen's return to PNC Park is bittersweet for one Pirates player, the guy considered his closest friend.

Josh Harrison remains on the disabled list with a fractured left hand, so seeing McCutchen wearing the road grays of the San Francisco Giants won't be as hard for the second baseman as it will be to not cross paths during the game.

“For me, it's a little different because, for one, I'm not on the field,” said Harrison, who fractured his fifth metacarpal when he was hit by Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena on April 15. “I think it's going to be a little different sitting on the side. Hopefully, we get a chance health-wise, when we go to San Francisco, just crossing paths on the field, making sure he don't hit nothing my way and making sure I don't hit nothing his way. Also, just having that friendly competition. I think that's going to be the weirdest part, knowing that I'm not crossing paths with him. Baseball is baseball. I'll be back.”

Harrison was one of a handful of Pirates who exchanged hugs with McCutchen during practice Friday, two hours before their game. McCutchen was a first-round draft pick, a five-time All-Star and 2012 NL MVP for the Pirates before being traded to San Francisco in January.

“I don't think it's going to be weird,” Harrison said. “TV has prepared us for that. Spring training, too. I think the initial reaction when it first happened, you feel it more but once time goes you move on. Excited for him, a new chapter for him and his family.”

Harrison talked about the leadership McCutchen showed with the Pirates, especially to a young infielder who hadn't yet become a two-time All-Star.

“I just remember coming up as a guy wearing No. 62, not knowing much and leaning on a guy who I knew had a little bit of (service) time,” Harrison said. “Whether it was me or a guy that came up for one day, he was a guy that was good in the clubhouse and made everybody feel comfortable here, and I think that speaks testament to the type of guy he is.”

Harrison expressed hope the Pirates' tribute video, which will be shown after the top of the first inning, “does a good job” capturing McCutchen, the way it did for A.J. Burnett and Neil Walker before him. But Harrison couldn't predict whether McCutchen will cry.

“No disrespect to Cutch, but the last four weeks for me have been a little emotional, being on the sidelines,” Harrison said. “I think that's hard to say. Anybody can say they would or wouldn't, but I don't think you really know 'til it happens. It's like guys saying they won't cry on their wedding day.

“I was one of those guys,” he said, raising his finger. “You never know. Emotions are raw. I don't think he's seen a preview of the video. I think it's going to be raw emotion. I know more so than anything, his wife may cry. He may cry, he may not. It's a game-time decision, like they say in the NBA.”

Harrison said he couldn't pinpoint a play or a moment that captures McCutchen.

“He was a special player, man,” Harrison said. “I've been able to see him night-in, night-out, just seeing him in times where he felt he wasn't the greatest and still went out and made an impacts on the game. I can't think of one specific moment because I think it's kind of hard to look at nine years here and say there's one specific moment.”

