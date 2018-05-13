Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Fielding miscue dooms Pirates in 5-0 loss to Giants

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Fans reach for a home run ball hit by the Giants' Gorkys Hernandez next to Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson during the sixth inning Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans reach for a home run ball hit by the Giants' Gorkys Hernandez next to Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson during the sixth inning Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte makes a sliding catch to rob the Giants' Pablo Sandoval during the fourth inning Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte makes a sliding catch to rob the Giants' Pablo Sandoval during the fourth inning Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova delivers during the first inning against the Giants Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova delivers during the first inning against the Giants Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen carries a bouquet of fowers to the dugout before a game against the Pirates Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen carries a bouquet of fowers to the dugout before a game against the Pirates Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Fans reach for a home run ball hit by the Giants' Nick Hundley next to Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson during the sixth inning Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans reach for a home run ball hit by the Giants' Nick Hundley next to Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson during the sixth inning Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova stands on the mound after the Giants' Gorkys Hernandez hit a home run during the sixth inning Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova stands on the mound after the Giants' Gorkys Hernandez hit a home run during the sixth inning Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 5 minutes ago

After the Pirates' 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, Ivan Nova kept talking about the baseball that got away from him.

It was a two-out comebacker to the mound by Pablo Sandoval that ricocheted off Nova's glove and dribbled toward third base, putting runners on first and second in the sixth inning.

The infield single gave the Giants life and offered hope beyond their 1-0 lead at the time.

“If I make that play, it's three outs,” Nova said. “It's a comebacker I should make. I didn't make it. I paid for it.”

When Brandon Crawford's double made it 2-0, Nova was pulled from the game, and Richard Rodriguez entered and surrendered a three-run homer to Nick Hundley to pump the lead to 5-0.

Nova was right. If he fields Sandoval's chopper cleanly, the inning ends and Hundley doesn't get a chance with two runners on base.

“If we put the last hitter, Hundley, away,” manager Clint Hurdle said, “it's a good (stat) line. It's a representative line.”

But in this case, the outcome probably would have been the same. The Pirates, who scored 42 runs during their five-game winning streak that ended Sunday, were shutout by Giants' starter Derek Holland, who entered the game 1-4 with a 5.66 earned run average.

“You're in the big leagues,” Hurdle said. “Pitchers get paid, too.”

Hurdle knew Holland when they were both with the Texas Rangers in 2010 when he was the Rangers' hitting coach. Hurdle said he didn't recognize Holland on Sunday.

“He's a completely different pitcher. He beat us with the kitchen sink,” Hurdle said. “Any pitch, anytime, 92-80, 12 mph, and they were strikes, and the ball was around the zone.”

Holland walked four batters, one intentional. In each of the four times the Pirates had runners at second base, Holland got the big outs.

“We pushed to get out there, and we couldn't come away with even hard contact in those situations,” Hurdle said. “Our team has been swinging the bats pretty well. The matchup went his way when the at-bats counted.”

The best news for the Pirates was Nova's recovery after allowing 17 hits and 13 runs (10 earned) in his past two starts against the Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox.

He walked a total of four batters in those games, but Sunday he walked no one for the fifth time this season. He gave eight hits, but only four in the first five innings.

“It's kind of funny,” Nova said. “The last two times, I have better feel for all my pitches than (Sunday), and (Sunday) I feel like pitched better than the last two times.”

Nova was able to retire Andrew McCutchen three times on fly balls to the outfield. But McCutchen ended the weekend with three doubles and a single in three games. The single Sunday against Rodriguez in the seventh inning extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me