Pirates

Despite power surge, Pirates not aiming for home runs, Clint Hurdle says

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 9:21 p.m.
The Pirates' Max Moroff celebrates his home run with Sean Rodriguez during the eighth inning against the Giants Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Max Moroff celebrates his home run with Sean Rodriguez during the eighth inning against the Giants Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 11 hours ago

In an effort to explain the Pirates' 2018 power surge, Clint Hurdle referenced, of all people, Japanese baseball legend Sadaharu Oh.

"One of the best lines I ever heard," Hurdle said Saturday, "was on a trip to Japan, a goodwill tour, they talked to Sadaharu Oh about why he hit so many home runs (868 in his career)…. He's not a big man (5 feet 10)… (Oh said), 'I just try hit the ball over the fence; Americans try to hit it out of the stadium.'

"Makes all the sense in the world."

Hurdle insists the Pirates' lineup is taking a similar approach in their ascension to being one of the National League's leading teams in home runs. Their 46 through their 38th game Friday ranked them fourth in the NL; the Pirates didn't hit their 46th home run until their 49th game last season, when they finished 31st among 32 MLB teams with 151.

All with six of the eight lineup regulars the same as last season.

"It's a little bit of… the angst from not being maybe as good as team as they could have been offensively last year, and some individuals not having the seasons they wanted to have," Hurdle said. "And there's a lot of health involved, a lot of physicality involved, there's guys that are out on the field right now that are physically fit that are in good shape and feeling good about their game and feeling good about their swings."

Entering Saturday, the Pirates had homered 10 times in their previous four games and 17 times in the nine prior May games.

"I don't think they are trying to hit home runs," Hurdle said. "I think they are trying to get their swings in good spots to maximize contact, they are looking for hard contact, looking for the ball up and out over the plate, and looking to drive balls in gaps.

"I haven't seen guys trying to lift and separate and hit balls in the river. It's usually a pretty good giveaway when there's over-effort, because you don't need to over-effort to hit a ball out of the ballpark."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

