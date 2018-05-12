Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates minor league report: May 12, 2018

Tribune-Review | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 11:54 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 17-16) won 2-1 over Colombus (Indians). SS Kevin Newman (.297) hit a leadoff homer in the first, and C Jacob Stallings (.311) doubled home 2B Kevin Kramer (.296) in the sixth for the winning run. Despite going 0-11 with runners in scoring position, two runs turned out to be enough for the Indians thanks to a strong performance on the mound. Starting RHP Joe Musgrove (1-0, 0.00) struck out six batters and carried a no hitter through 5 23 innings en route to his first win as a member of the Pirates organization, and the bullpen combined to allow just one run on three hits the rest of the way, capped off by closer Johnny Hellweg (6, 0.00) making the save.

Next: Sunday vs. Columbus, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 17-14) did not play because of rain. The game against Reading (Phillies) has been rescheduled for Friday, July 20. Sunday the Curve send RHP Dario Agrazal (2-0, 1.26) to the mound to oppose LHP Ranger Suarez (1-2, 4.25).

Next: Sunday at Reading (Phillies), 2:15 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 19-17) lost 5-3 to Palm Beach (Cardinals). LHP Cam Vieaux (3-1, 4.38) exited the game in the fifth after giving up a three-run homer and was saddled with the loss. CF Jared Oliva (.245) doubled and scored early in the game, then hit a two run shot in the bottom of the ninth, but the rally fell short as SS Adrian Valerio (.244) flew out to center to end the contest. 1B Albert Baur (.320 also doubled in the game. RHP Eduardo Vera (3-1, 2.45) will attempt to earn his fourth consecutive win for the Marauders on Monday.

Next: Monday vs. Daytona, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 21-13) defeated Lakewood (Phillies) 4-2 for their sixth consecutive win. The Power started fast with a three run first inning, thanks to a pair of RBI doubles by 3B Dylan Busby (.261) and LF Chris Sharpe (.290), the latter of which went a perfect 4 for 4 at the dish on the day. DH Ryan Peurifoy (.206) also doubled in the eighth and came around to score the insurance run on a single from SS Oneil Cruz (.264). RHP Gavin Wallace (3-0, 3.86) put together a strong outing for the win, going seven innings and allowing just one run on four hits. RHP Travis MacGregor (1-1, 2.63) will make the start for West Virginia Sunday as they try to keep their win streak rolling.

Next: Sunday at Lakewood (Phillies), 1:05 p.m.

