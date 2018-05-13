Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Hot-hitting Francisco Cervelli bats leadoff for the first time

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 1:10 p.m.
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli tosses his bat after hitting a two-run homer during the sixth inning against the Giants Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli tosses his bat after hitting a two-run homer during the sixth inning against the Giants Saturday, May 12, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 6 hours ago

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle didn't hesitate when he was asked Sunday morning why he – all of sudden – decided to bat catcher Francisco Cervelli in the leadoff spot.

“Inspiration,” he said. “Sometimes, I hope, it strikes.”

When Cervelli leads off the bottom of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants, it will mark a first for him since he entered the league in 2008, according to baseballreference.com.

“I thought about it,” Hurdle said. “I mentioned it a while ago and (Sunday) seems like a day where it kind of fit.”

Cervelli, who usually hits sixth in the order, is batting. 307 with a .415 on-base percentage that includes 31 hits and 15 walks in 101 at-bats. In his past 11 games, he is 12 for 33, with three home runs, six RBI and a double.

Saturday night, he was walked intentionally for the first time this season.

“I think it's a baseball move,” Hurdle said. “I don't try to make it about a recognition move or about league-wide awareness.

“He's hitting the ball well. He's probably a guy you don't want to beat you in that situation. It's good to see that his offense has gotten to a very consistent place.

“The health is playing out very well. We're happy for him. Our goal is to keep him on the field throughout the season.”

Cervelli will be the fifth Pirates player to bat leadoff this season. Adam Frazier, who usually plays for injured second baseman Josh Harrison, has done it 21 times, followed by Harrison (12), Sean Rodriguez (four) and Max Moroff (two).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

