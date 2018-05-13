Busy Steven Brault doesn't forget to call Mom

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates pitcher Steven Brault has a lot on his mind these days as he ping-pongs between the starting rotation and the bullpen where he currently resides.

But he didn't forget to call his mom, Amy Rose, in California and wish her a happy Mother's Day before the game Sunday.

After all, she was the definition of a baseball mom.

“She was not a coach; she was just always there every game,” Brault said. “She took us to all the games. No. 1 fan, great supporter. Four boys all within five years so there's a lot of driving around.”

One problem, though: “She has a hard time watching (Pirates games on TV) when I'm pitching,” Brault said. “So, she goes back and watches it afterwards after she knows what happened. She gets nervous.”

This season, Brault has been looking for consistency as he bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen -- five games each, with a 3-1 record and 4.72 earned run average.

But it's a role he expected and he said he's “totally cool” with it.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.