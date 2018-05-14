Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: May 13, 2018

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 14, 2018, 12:21 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 18-16) beat Columbus (Indians), 12-7. Indianapolis collected 19 hits, with every starter having at least one hit. Kevin Newman (.309), Christopher Bostick (.308) and Ryan Lavarnway (.250) had three hits apiece. Austin Meadows (.286) and Eric Wood (.260) collected two hits and drove in three runs each. Casey Sadler earned the win, pitching two scoreless innings of relief.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 18-15) beat Reading (Phillies), 7-1. Altoona scored four runs in the top of the first thanks to two-run home runs from Jason Martin (.346) and Logan Hill (.176). Martin finished with three hits and four RBIs. Dario Agrazal (3-0, 1.30 ERA) earned the victory by pitching six solid innings, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Jake Brentz and Yeudy Garcia combined to throw three scoreless, hitless innings in relief.

BRADENTON (High-A, 19-17) was idle.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 21-13) was postponed because of rain. The Power will play a double header tomorrow at Lakewood (Phillies) with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m.

