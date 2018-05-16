Pirates minor league report: May 16, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 19-17) lost 4-3 to Norfolk (Orioles). After trailing 3-0 since the fourth inning, RF Jordan Luplow (.255) hit a three-run homer to left-center field in the top of the ninth to tie the score at 3-3. Norfolk answered in the bottom half of the inning with a walk-off single to left field from Tides 3B Renato Nunez (.500). Thursday's probable starting pitcher is RHP Clay Holmes (1-2, 5.33) taking on Norfolk's RHP Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1, 4.95)
Next: Thursday at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 19-16) game against Richmond (Giants) was postponed due to rain. Thursday's probable starting pitcher is LHP Taylor Hearn (1-3, 5.17) taking on Portland's (Red Sox) RHP Kevin McAvoy (0-2, 6.91)
Next: Thursday vs. Portland, 6 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 20-19) split a home doubleheader with Daytona (Reds), winning 7-1 in Game 1, but falling 4-3 in Game 2. The Marauders led 5-0 in the second inning of the opener and never looked back. 1B Albert Baur (.321) and DH Hunter Owen (.186) each drove in two runs. RHP James Marvel (3-3, 3.94) pitched six innings, giving up one run on five hits and four strikeouts. In Game 2, Daytona scored four runs in the second inning. Bradenton was held to five hits. DH Tyler Gaffney (.276) went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. C Jason Delay (.281) also added two RBIs. Thursday's probable starting pitcher is RHP Luis Escobar (1-3, 4.63) taking on Daytona's RHP Ryan Olson (4-1, 3.46).
Next: Thursday vs. Daytona, 6:30 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 22-14) was idle. Thursday's starting pitcher is LHP Domingo Robles (2-3, 3.82) taking on a pitcher from Lexington (Royals) yet to be determined.
Next: Thursday vs. Lexington, 7:05 p.m.