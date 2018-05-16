Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: May 16, 2018

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 11:48 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 19-17) lost 4-3 to Norfolk (Orioles). After trailing 3-0 since the fourth inning, RF Jordan Luplow (.255) hit a three-run homer to left-center field in the top of the ninth to tie the score at 3-3. Norfolk answered in the bottom half of the inning with a walk-off single to left field from Tides 3B Renato Nunez (.500). Thursday's probable starting pitcher is RHP Clay Holmes (1-2, 5.33) taking on Norfolk's RHP Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1, 4.95)

Next: Thursday at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 19-16) game against Richmond (Giants) was postponed due to rain. Thursday's probable starting pitcher is LHP Taylor Hearn (1-3, 5.17) taking on Portland's (Red Sox) RHP Kevin McAvoy (0-2, 6.91)

Next: Thursday vs. Portland, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 20-19) split a home doubleheader with Daytona (Reds), winning 7-1 in Game 1, but falling 4-3 in Game 2. The Marauders led 5-0 in the second inning of the opener and never looked back. 1B Albert Baur (.321) and DH Hunter Owen (.186) each drove in two runs. RHP James Marvel (3-3, 3.94) pitched six innings, giving up one run on five hits and four strikeouts. In Game 2, Daytona scored four runs in the second inning. Bradenton was held to five hits. DH Tyler Gaffney (.276) went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. C Jason Delay (.281) also added two RBIs. Thursday's probable starting pitcher is RHP Luis Escobar (1-3, 4.63) taking on Daytona's RHP Ryan Olson (4-1, 3.46).

Next: Thursday vs. Daytona, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 22-14) was idle. Thursday's starting pitcher is LHP Domingo Robles (2-3, 3.82) taking on a pitcher from Lexington (Royals) yet to be determined.

Next: Thursday vs. Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me