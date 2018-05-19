Nick Kingham struggles, improves, but Pirates still lose

Fifteen pitches into the game Saturday, Nick Kingham wasn't pitching like someone who would give the Pirates a chance to win.

After that, it was precisely the opposite. The Pirates offense didn't allow Kingham any hope of one.

The Padres had a three-run lead five batters into the game, building enough of a cushion that even Kingham's fabulous 52⁄3 innings that followed wasn't enough in what ended up a 6-2 San Diego victory.

"Got thrown into the wolves I guess in the first inning with things going not my way," said Kingham (2-1), who lost for the first time in three major league starts. "But I feel like I handled it decent, stayed composed, threw strikes and worked my way out of it with the help of my defense."

The Pirates had just four hits over seven innings off of Clayton Richard before the veteran lefthander tired in the eighth. They did manage to get the tying run to second base with an out in the eighth. But with Elias Diaz at third and Sean Rodriguez at second, Padres reliever Craig Stammen struck out Jose Osuna swinging and induced a soft liner to left from Francisco Cervelli.

The Pirates lost for the second consecutive night after a stretch of eight wins in nine games.

Kingham retired 17 of the final 19 batters he faced — a run similar to his major league debut 20 days prior when he began his career with 62⁄3 perfect innings.

The beginning of Saturday's start, however, was a struggle for Kingham.

Though his first pitch went for a harmless, weak groundout, the first inning quickly deteriorated. Eric Hosmer worked a six-pitch walk, and the next three Padres hitters — Franchy Cordero to right and Jose Pirela and Christian Villanueva — doubled to left.

"He was able to deal with what's next," manager Clint Hurdle said. "They got two runs, then they got three runs. 'OK, I've got to put my foot down and do what I can and maybe re-create my game a little bit. Go to a Plan B and stop them.'

"And that was just what he did. That was really good to see. Kept his composure and made pitches."

Facing a 3-0 deficit before its first at-bat, the Pirates had no answer for Richard's sinker. Richard (3-5) got 14 ground-ball outs over the first seven innings, including two double plays.

"He was sinking it, locating it well, getting the ball on the ground," said Jordy Mercer, who had three singles off Richard. "That's been his repertoire. Lot of movement on the ball today, and he was just doing what he wanted to do.

"When a sinkerball guy and a guy who's got good command like that is kind of doing what he wants to do, it makes it tough."

Richard did not walk a batter, and he faced just two more than the minimum through seven. The Pirates did not have an extra-base hit until a Josh Bell triple, which was misplayed by center fielder Travis Jankowski, in the seventh.

The Pirates finally figured out Richard in the eighth, when three of the four to face him had hits. Their first run came on a Mercer one-out single after David Freese led off the inning with a double.

But the Padres quickly got Stammen ready, and he got out of the inning holding a two-run lead although Rodriguez launched a well-hit line drive off of him that went over the head of Jankowski.

Not that it mattered after the Padres added two in the ninth off of struggling Pirates reliever George Kontos. Removed from the top set-up role earlier this week, Kontos has allowed six runs over his past five outings.

Despite his 3.44 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, .179 average against and 21 strikeouts in 181⁄3 major league innings, Kingham likely is headed back to Triple-A. Josh Harrison is expected to come off the disabled list Sunday, the Pirates sent another middle infielder down Saturday. Most telling, though, is that Joe Musgrove is on track to come off the disabled list in time to make a start later this week.

"I am just out there competing with myself," said Kingham, whose past four starts have been in the majors, at Triple-A, at Double-A and back in the majors. "I know if I don't throw good pitches, it doesn't matter what everybody else does, it's myself that's going to be on the short end of the stick."

