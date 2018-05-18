Pirates minor league report: May 18, 2018

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 20-17) won 6-0 over Norfolk (Orioles). The Indians outhit Norfolk, 12-3, with six extra-base hits. CF Christopher Bostick (.311) hit his second home run of the season. DH Austin Meadows (.294) went 3 for 4 with a double. 1B Erich Weiss (.224) and 3B Wyatt Mathisen (.500) added doubles, and LF Jordan Luplow (.263) had two doubles with two RBIs. Starting RHP Clay Holmes (2-2, 4.31 ERA) dominated in his six shutout innings, giving up two hits while striking out seven.

Next: Friday at Durham (Rays), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 19-17) lost 12-9 to Portland (Red Sox) in 10 innings. The Curve blew a 7-0 lead, giving up two runs in the seventh, three in the eighth and four in the ninth. The Curve tied it up in the bottom of the ninth, scoring two runs, but gave up three runs in the 10th. DH Jordan George (.314) continued was 3 for 5 with a double. C Jin-De Jhang (.333) and LF Logan Hill (.175) had two hits apiece, including a double each. And 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.244) hit his first home run of the season. RHP Geoff Hartlieb (4-2, 5.93 ERA) took the loss in relief, going two innings, giving up seven runs — two earned — with three strikeouts.

Next: Friday vs. Portland (Red Sox), 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 21-19) won 6-1 over Daytona (Reds). SS Adrian Valerio (.255) led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 with three singles, two runs scored and a stolen base. 1B Albert Bauer (.327), RF Bligh Madris (.246) and 3B Hunter Owen (.183) each added a double, and Madris had three RBIs. RHP Luis Escobar (2-3, 4.07 ERA) went seven innings, giving up one earned run with six strikeouts. RHP Matt Eckelman (2-0, 1.15 ERA) pitched 1 1⁄ 3 hitless innings with one strikeout, earning his fifth save of the season.

Next: Friday at Palm Beach (Cardinals), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 23-14) won 3-2 over Lexington (Royals). RF Calvin Mitchell (.309) and 3B Dylan Busby (.245) both hit solo homers. DH Kyle Watson (.218) and CF Lolo Sanchez (.178) each doubled. Starting LHP Domingo Robles (3-3, 3.15 ERA) got the win, pitching seven innings, giving up two runs, no earned, with six strikeouts. RHP Matt Seelinger (1-1, 0.82 ERA) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up a hit and striking out the other three batters faced, to record his third save.

Next: Friday vs. Lexington, 7:05 p.m.