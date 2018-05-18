Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
107 dead in Cuba's worst aviation disaster in 3 decades
Pirates

Young Pirates fan makes incredible leaping catch on foul ball

Tim Benz | Friday, May 18, 2018, 7:48 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora may have turned in the "catch of the week" with this gem against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

But last night, this young Pirates fan at PNC Park gave him a run for his money.

If Matt Murray's glove hand had been that quick, the Penguins would still be alive in the NHL playoffs

A couple of things:

• Extra marks for the dive while on the concrete steps

• Style points for reaching into the glove and showing off the grab like you are showing the umpire the ball

• Very chill and calm walk back to the seats.

You know, act like you've been there before.

Pfft! Who am I kidding? Clearly he has. If Austin Meadows can't get it done in center field while Starling Marte is out, maybe Neal Huntington can sign that guy.

He'd check all the boxes. Young. Cost certainty. Contract control for a long time. Likely June call-up once middle school ends.

One problem, though. I hear he just signed with Scott Boras.

Related Content
Pirates calling up top prospect Austin Meadows 
The Pirates are preparing for an extended stretch of games without Starling Marte, and they did something about it Thursday night. Austin Meadows, the team's No. ...
'We're here to stay' — Pirates rally for 8th win in 9 games 
Sean Rodriguez just shrugs when he's asked about critics who didn't believe the Pirates could do what they've done 43 games into the season. "If ...
Tim Benz: No need for infighting, Pirates fans. You can have it both ways.
The Pirates are 26-17. They are in first place. All is well! Until you get to baseball fans and media in Pittsburgh. Since the Penguins got eliminated, ...
