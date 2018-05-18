Young Pirates fan makes incredible leaping catch on foul ball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora may have turned in the "catch of the week" with this gem against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

But last night, this young Pirates fan at PNC Park gave him a run for his money.

If Matt Murray's glove hand had been that quick, the Penguins would still be alive in the NHL playoffs

A couple of things:

• Extra marks for the dive while on the concrete steps

• Style points for reaching into the glove and showing off the grab like you are showing the umpire the ball

• Very chill and calm walk back to the seats.

You know, act like you've been there before.

Pfft! Who am I kidding? Clearly he has. If Austin Meadows can't get it done in center field while Starling Marte is out, maybe Neal Huntington can sign that guy.

He'd check all the boxes. Young. Cost certainty. Contract control for a long time. Likely June call-up once middle school ends.

One problem, though. I hear he just signed with Scott Boras.