Kevin Gorman: Promoting Meadows a good call for Pirates

Staci Meadows saw her son's name on the phone and instantly feared the worst, not so much because of a mother's intuition but rather her son's history of sharing setbacks.

This call was different.

Austin Meadows had "really good news" and wanted to call his mother first to share it: He was promoted by the Pirates and would be making his MLB debut.

Mom, I'm going to the bigs.

"I think she had a mini-heart attack," Austin said. "She couldn't speak."

It was an awesome moment, in what would become a whirlwind weekend. Meadows would see a banner with his likeness outside the ballpark and saw his name on a jersey hanging in a clubhouse locker.

"It's been a crazy 24 hours since, but it's been an incredible ride," Staci said Friday at PNC Park while watching Austin hit batting practice. "This is the day we've waited on for five years."

Five years after the Pirates made the center fielder their first-round pick, Meadows was finally in the big leagues.

Once considered the heir apparent to Andrew McCutchen, Meadows saw his fast track to the majors sidetracked by hamstring, oblique and orbital injuries that stalled his ascent.

Meadows calls them his "blessings in disguise," his maturation masked by maladies that labeled the Pirates' No. 2 prospect as injury prone or just unlucky.

No wonder Meadows switched from the No. 13 he wore last season in Triple-A Indianapolis to No. 17. He joined the first-place Pirates after Starling Marte suffered a strained oblique.

"I've always known that I'm destined to be here," Meadows said. "That's been my main goal.

"For the injuries, it hasn't always been the fast track, but there's a reason for everything. It's made me a stronger person."

#Pirates center fielder @austin_meadows smiles as he steps out of the dugout to take the field for his Major League debut tonight against the Padres at PNC Park. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/mqYlggCchN — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) May 18, 2018

What makes Meadows' MLB debut different is it gives us a glimpse at his future without putting undue pressure on a rookie the way the Pirates did when McCutchen replaced Nate McLouth a day after the All-Star was traded to the Atlanta Braves in June 2009.

A Grayson, Ga., native, Meadows' first Little League team was the Pirates, but he grew up a Braves fan, so he's familiar with that storyline. He knows all about the ascension plans that went awry, the irony that his call-up came a week after McCutchen returned here with the San Francisco Giants.

"It makes this moment a lot greater to appreciate," Meadows said. "It's crazy how it happened. That's this game. You never know what can happen.

"The last thing I expected was to be here this early, but it's cool to be able to be here and help the team win. I'm excited to be part of this great atmosphere they have going."

It's a sign the Pirates are changing their ways. The plan was to keep Meadows in Triple-A for a full season, yet they promoted him when Marte was placed on the 10-day disabled list. It wasn't because Meadows forced the move by dominating the minors, as he was batting .294 with 10 doubles, one homer and 15 RBIs in 32 games.

It had more to do with the Pirates realizing Meadows gave them their best chance to continue winning without a pair of All-Stars. To replace Marte, they went with a true center fielder with a left-handed bat instead of Sean Rodriguez and Adam Frazier, who are filling in for the injured Josh Harrison at second base.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle engaged the Meadows family before the game, telling them to embrace and enjoy the moment.

#Pirates center fielder @austin_meadows singles in his second at-bat for his first Major League hit tonight in his #MLB debut against the Padres at PNC Park. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/iGZmUvQ54a — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) May 19, 2018

Kenny Meadows couldn't help but do so. He didn't hesitate to put plane tickets on his credit card once he got the call, despite prices starting at $700 a person.

"You dream about this moment with your kid. To hear that your boy is finally getting that chance to fulfill his dreams is a really special moment," Kenny said. "You only get a chance to see this one time. We weren't going to miss it."

The Meadows family showed up two dozen strong, including great aunt Melanie Schafer from McKeesport, for Friday night's game against the San Diego Padres. Even Austin's late maternal grandfather was there in spirit, as Staci wore a locket with "Always My Heart" engraved in remembrance for Austin to "Play for Pop."

Kenny Meadows advised his son to be aggressive and swing early. Austin did just that in his first at-bat, driving Tyson Ross' second pitch to center for an out. But Meadows singled up the middle in the fourth, then stole second base, and singled again in the sixth to right field.

Meadows caught fly balls to center for the first and third outs of the eighth inning, then hit a fly ball to dead center that died at the warning track.

As MLB debuts go, it wasn't as magical as Marte hitting the first pitch for a home run.

But it was a promising start. Like the one he made to his mother with news of his debut, Meadows proved that the Pirates finally made a good call.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.