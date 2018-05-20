Pirates notebook: Starling Marte doesn't expect oblique injury to linger

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates center fielder Starling Marte, who hasn't played since Tuesday when he injured his oblique while swinging, spoke to reporters Sunday morning and did not offer any timetable for his return. But he said he doesn't expect the injury to linger.

"I feel a lot better now," Marte said while wearing a heavy wrap around his mid-section.

"This is not going to be something that is going to be (long)," he said, agreeing with manager Clint Hurdle's previous assessment of the injury.

Marte has been on the 10-day disabled list since Wednesday.

Speaking through interpreter Mike Gonzalez, Marte said this injury is different than a previous oblique injury he suffered in his rookie season (2012) that also led to a DL stint. That injury kept him out for nearly three weeks.

"This is definitely different," he said. "The one in the past was actually painful, painful, something I could barely even move through. This is more of just a bother, something that is not allowing me to function at my best.

"I believe I am going to be able to bounce back right away. I just need to continue to work with my trainers, with what they have in store for me, and I should be back as soon as possible."

Nonetheless, Marte said he is not participating in any baseball activities during his rehabilitation period.

"Right now, my trainers, they are not allowing me to participate in any events that have anything to do with any (baseball) movements. They are trying to limit my movement as much as possible.

"I'm really working a lot more with my strength coach (Jim Malone). He's helping me out with some exercises that are omitting any movements that have to do with my oblique.

"But they are still continuing to keep me in that movement mode."

What about Meadows?

Austin Meadows has been in the starting lineup in center field for the past three games, but there's a chance he'll be back in Indianapolis when Marte recovers.

"He's shown maturity. He's shown presence," general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday before Meadows hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and singled in the second and eighth to give him five hits in his first 11 at-bats.

"He still needs to get regular at-bats, be it here or somewhere down the road. If we don't have regular at-bats for him here, it might need to be in Triple-A again. But he's benefiting from this experience.

"Philosophically, we like young players to play when they have growth and development opportunities, and we'll see where we are at that point in time (when Marte is ready to play)."

Huntington offered no further insight on Marte.

"You guys hate it when I say this, but injuries are day-to-day," he said.

Musgrove vs. Cardinals

Joe Musgrove will pitch Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, finally giving the Pirates the starting rotation they envisioned after trading Gerrit Cole.

After starters Jameson Taillon, Chad Kuhl and Ivan Nova pitch in the three-game series starting Tuesday in Cincinnati, Musgrove will join the five-man rotation that also includes Trevor Williams, who started Sunday against the Padres.

"I mentioned to Joe, it will fun to watch him pitch in a major league game," Hurdle said. "He's to that point where he's ready to go. Joe's in a good place. He's done the work. He committed to the work."

Musgrove has been dealing with a shoulder strain since the early days of spring training.

The Kingham option

Nick Kingham (2-1 in three starts with the Pirates) was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis after Josh Harrison was activated from the disabled list Sunday. The return of Musgrove means there's no spot in the rotation for Kingham.

"Nick continues to be very professional in everything he does and everything he touches," Hurdle said "He understands the roster, the way it's set up to work right now."

If certain circumstances arise, Hurdle and Huntington indicated Kingham remains a viable option for the rotation.

"He's done everything he can do to keep himself fresh in our minds," Hurdle said. "He's shown the ability to pitch at this level."

"The best organizations have those guys in Triple-A," Huntington said. "The hard part for Nick is he is that guy.

"At some point, he's going to make us make a hard decision, and that's great."

Kang homers

Huntington said Jung Ho Kang hit a home run Saturday as he remains in "spring training mode" in Bradenton, Fla., working his way from five innings to seven per outing.

For now, he remains at third base and shortstop.

"At times, he shows he hasn't played competitively other than the short stint in the Dominican Republic in a long time," Huntington said. "At times, he shows he can still hit a ball. He reminds us this game's hard."

Harrison's return

Harrison returned five weeks to the day after he fractured his left hand when hit by a pitch in Miami, and he didn't look out of sync. Harrison had three hits in his first three at-bats Sunday.

"The only thing that got in the way (of his rehab) was the weather," Hurdle said. "The only thing he wasn't able to do was slide. He had to make tags, had to use his hand, hit a couple balls off the end of the bat, got that feeling back again, barreled a couple balls up. Got to see a vast variety of pitches (in Altoona during his rehab assignment).

"He's one of our best players. He helps us on both sides of the ball. He helps us in the clubhouse. He helps us in everything we do."

Said Huntington: "We missed the production at the top of the lineup that Josh has typically brought to us."

Adam Frazier has batted leadoff 23 times this season, but he was out of the starting lineup Sunday with a .223 batting average.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.