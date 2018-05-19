Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Top moments from Austin Meadows' debut

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A day that began in the Strip District ended with him stranded in the on-deck circle Friday night at PNC Park, but Pirates centerfielder Austin Meadows was all smiles afterward about his MLB debut .

The 2013 first-round pick went 2 for 4 with two singles, a pair of putouts and a line drive to center that died at the warning track. That the Pirates lost to the San Diego Padres, 3-2, didn't dampen his memories.

1. Calm, cool, collected: Meadows had a quintessential Pittsburgh day, with breakfast at Pamela's P&G Diner and lunch at Luke Wholey's Fish Market with his parents, Staci and Kenny, and brother, Parker, a potential first-round pick in the MLB Draft.

There was one topic they didn't talk much about.

"I didn't think too much about playing or the game," Meadows said. "With my family being here, I tried to enjoy my time with them, enjoy every moment I had with them. I hadn't seen them in a while and tried not to talk too much baseball. For me, I thought if I was talking about it, it would be more pressure that led up to the moment. I really enjoyed the day. I separated the day well."

#Pirates center fielder @austin_meadows hugs his fiancée, Alexis Wilson, next to his brother, Parker, before his #MLB debut tonight against the Padres at PNC Park. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/3UIYfRcsY4 — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) May 18, 2018

Did he have any nerves?

"No, I didn't," Meadows said. "I've been dreaming of this day, visualizing it and stuff like that. I don't think I had nerves, really. For me, it was just anticipation and being ready to play, just going out there and being myself."

2. Pinch-me moment: When asked for the most memorable moment of his MLB debut, Meadows first response was that it had to be hearing his name announced for his first at bat.

Then he reconsidered.

"Or coming down the tunnel to go into the game, hitting the sign up there," Meadows said in reference to the iconic sign above the stairwell to the field with the Roberto Clemente quote, "When I put on my uniform, I feel I am the proudest man on earth."

#Pirates center fielder @austin_meadows smiles as he steps out of the dugout to take the field for his Major League debut tonight against the Padres at PNC Park. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/mqYlggCchN — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) May 18, 2018

Exiting that tunnel as a major-leaguer was a dream come true.

"That's probably the biggest thing," Meadows said, "going up there and seeing the stadium."

3. For-real moment: If you're wondering what made Meadows feel like a major leaguer for the first time on the field, it came after warming up in the outfield before the top of the first inning.

Right fielder Gregory Polanco handed Meadows the ball and told him to throw it out there, pointing to the PNC Park crowd.

"I looked at the crowd and everybody was up there and I was like, 'Wow, this is crazy,'" Meadows said. "And every inning I did it, so it was pretty cool. That's something that will stick out."

#Pirates center fielder @austin_meadows smiles with right fielder Gregory Polanco during warmups today after arriving at PNC Park. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/ZYN8HlPe3A — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) May 18, 2018

When Meadows caught a fly ball by Frenchy Cordero for the final out of the eighth inning, he did something different.

"I brought that one in," Meadows said, "and gave it to a kid."

Like a pro.

4. Coming up short: In his final at bat, in the eighth, Meadows drove a Craig Stammen pitch to deep center before it landed in the glove of Travis Jankowski at the warning track.

A home run would have tied the game.

Did Meadows think it had a chance to clear the fence?

"Yeah, a little bit, actually," Meadows said. "The wind was coming in a little bit. There was a cross breeze. I thought I hit that one pretty well. … I honestly thought so, but not today."

Meadows almost got one more chance to be the hero, in the ninth. Corey Dickerson hit a leadoff double to left, but lefty Brad Hand got Josh Bell and pinch hitter Sean Rodriguez to strike out swinging for two outs. Meadows was in the on-deck circle when Elias Diaz grounded out to second to end the game.

"I was ready to hit," Meadows said. "Just watching the at bats, Hand was throwing a lot of sliders, so I was ready to go up here and just sit on it. Unfortunately, it didn't happen that way. That's baseball."

5. For keeps: There is something special about getting your first MLB hit. What made it even more memorable for Meadows was celebrating with first base coach Kimera Bartee and then seeing his family's reaction on Twitter.

Pirates CF @austin_meadows , on his first career hit in his MLB debut against the San Diego Padres and what he's going to do with the ball. pic.twitter.com/04F33ZbixJ — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) May 19, 2018

"I don't even know if it's hit me yet, honestly," Meadows said. "That's something I'll never forget, for sure."

The Pirates presented Meadows with three glass-encased souvenir balls, including his first and second MLB hits. There was no hesitation about where those balls were headed.

"To my parents, for sure," Meadows said. "To mom and dad. I can't pick. … I'll give one to each."

Like a pro.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.