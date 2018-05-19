Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Joe Musgrove – finally – on track to make Pirates debut next week

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove talks with young fans before leaving for Bradenton to pitch in a rehab assignment Saturday, April 28, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove talks with young fans before leaving for Bradenton to pitch in a rehab assignment Saturday, April 28, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 3 hours ago

Over an 18-day span, Joe Musgrove made starts in Bradenton, Fla., Altoona, Indianapolis and Durham, N.C. In between, he was re-joining the Pirates wherever they were. His next start will be in the fourth league he's pitched in.

"I'm tired of traveling," a weary Musgrove said with a smile when he arrived in the Pirates' clubhouse Saturday. "I'm tired of not being here contributing.

"So I'm ready to do my part."

Barring something unforeseen, Musgrove will finally be able to do his part in the majors for the Pirates within the next week.

His fourth rehab start behind him (five innings for Triple-A Indianapolis against the Durham Bulls on Friday), Musgrove's tour of the Pirates farm system has mercifully come to an end.

"I don't think I'm going anywhere else," said Musgrove, a centerpiece of the return from Houston in the Gerrit Cole deal. "I'm done with rehab starts from what I know. I'm excited to be in one place now and be with this club. "

Musgrove's throwing shoulder has held up and the big right-hander said the plan is for him to start for the Pirates on his sixth day, which would be Thursday in Cincinnati.

The Pirates have not announced anything – and, in fact, Ivan Nova is listed as the scheduled starter against the Reds that day. The best manager Clint Hurdle would allow is for Musgrove is "possible return (this coming) week." But regardless of the exact game, it's clear that Musgrove's start is almost certainly going to be in the major leagues.

"He feels good," Hurdle said. "We'll evaluate today how he feels after throwing then we'll map out next steps for him as well. All in all, there wasn't any red flags that anything was hurt, anything was in pain or anything like that."

Musgrove's first start for Indianapolis featured 5 2/3 no-hit innings May 12 . Friday's outing didn't have near as good of results (six runs on 10 hits in five innings). But results are secondary to health and other factors.

"I think we've realized that he's gotten his work in," Hurdle said. "He went out to compete. He didn't get the results he wanted, but from a competitive standpoint, he made pitches. Executed pitches. When he didn't execute, he paid for it."

A former first-round pick, Musgrove was rated one of the game's top 100 prospects as recently as 2016. He made 25 regular-season starts for the Astros over the past two seasons in addition to 24 out of the bullpen.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me