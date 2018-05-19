Joe Musgrove – finally – on track to make Pirates debut next week

Over an 18-day span, Joe Musgrove made starts in Bradenton, Fla., Altoona, Indianapolis and Durham, N.C. In between, he was re-joining the Pirates wherever they were. His next start will be in the fourth league he's pitched in.

"I'm tired of traveling," a weary Musgrove said with a smile when he arrived in the Pirates' clubhouse Saturday. "I'm tired of not being here contributing.

"So I'm ready to do my part."

Barring something unforeseen, Musgrove will finally be able to do his part in the majors for the Pirates within the next week.

His fourth rehab start behind him (five innings for Triple-A Indianapolis against the Durham Bulls on Friday), Musgrove's tour of the Pirates farm system has mercifully come to an end.

"I don't think I'm going anywhere else," said Musgrove, a centerpiece of the return from Houston in the Gerrit Cole deal. "I'm done with rehab starts from what I know. I'm excited to be in one place now and be with this club. "

Musgrove's throwing shoulder has held up and the big right-hander said the plan is for him to start for the Pirates on his sixth day, which would be Thursday in Cincinnati.

The Pirates have not announced anything – and, in fact, Ivan Nova is listed as the scheduled starter against the Reds that day. The best manager Clint Hurdle would allow is for Musgrove is "possible return (this coming) week." But regardless of the exact game, it's clear that Musgrove's start is almost certainly going to be in the major leagues.

"He feels good," Hurdle said. "We'll evaluate today how he feels after throwing then we'll map out next steps for him as well. All in all, there wasn't any red flags that anything was hurt, anything was in pain or anything like that."

Musgrove's first start for Indianapolis featured 5 2/3 no-hit innings May 12 . Friday's outing didn't have near as good of results (six runs on 10 hits in five innings). But results are secondary to health and other factors.

"I think we've realized that he's gotten his work in," Hurdle said. "He went out to compete. He didn't get the results he wanted, but from a competitive standpoint, he made pitches. Executed pitches. When he didn't execute, he paid for it."

A former first-round pick, Musgrove was rated one of the game's top 100 prospects as recently as 2016. He made 25 regular-season starts for the Astros over the past two seasons in addition to 24 out of the bullpen.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.