Pirates lefty hitter Corey Dickerson crushing lefthanded pitchers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pop quiz: what lefthanded hitter in the National League has the best batting average this season against lefthanded pitchers?

Steven Brault. The Pirates' pitcher is 2 for 3 this season.

OK, that wasn't fair. So how about among qualifying everyday players?

Again, it's a Pirate: outfielder Corey Dickerson.

Heading into Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres and southpaw starter Clayton Richard, Dickerson was hitting .379 in 29 at bats against lefties.

#Pirates Corey Dickerson batting .379 vs lefties, best BA for a lefty batter vs lefty pitchers in #MLB (via @StatsBySTATS ) pic.twitter.com/GhmzYFP7nI — Joe Block (@joe_block) May 19, 2018

And it's not an aberration. Although over a large sample size of 506 plate appearances Dickerson isn't approaching .400, he's a .273 career hitter with a .720 OPS – a much less significant drop-off than most lefty batters have in their splits (he's at .285 and .865 vs. righties).

" Just the grit in the box, the fight in the box ," manager Clint Hurdle attributed as to why. "He's just put his nose in there and stayed on pitches. There hasn't been any give in the swing. He's hit velocity, he's hit spin."

Corey Dickerson suddenly can hit lefties. That has made him an entirely new hitter: https://t.co/L2FeNcE1jt via @SInow — Michael Beller (@MBeller) May 23, 2017

Forget lefthanded batters – Dickerson has out-hit lefties better than all four RIGHTHANDED hitters in the NL. And he's actually hit better in 2018 against southpaws (.379/.419/.517 slash line) than right-handers (.305/.341/.516).

While no one expects that to be maintained over the long haul, it's also not an aberration. The latest proof came Friday when Dickerson led off the ninth against San Diego closer Brad Hand and hit an 0-2 pitch for a double to the opposite field off the lefty who'd not allowed a prior hit to a lefthanded batter in 31 plate appearances all season.

"He's done it this year," Hurdle said of Dickerson against lefties. "There are some left-handers he's had success, the overall numbers – there's a shift, right-handed and left-handed – but there are some left-handers, as you look through, that he's hit. He's just a better hitter, maybe now than at a different point in time."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.