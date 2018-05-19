Pirates minor league report: May 19, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 20-19) lost 10-7 at Durham (Rays). CF Christopher Bostick (.323) went 2 for 4 with a double, walk, two RBIs and a run scored. RHP Tyler Eppler (3-2, 3.60 ERA) went 4 1⁄3 innings, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Next: Sunday at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 20-18) won 6-3 at home against Portland (Red Sox). DH Will Craig (.233) went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. LHP Brandon Waddell (2-0, 1.66 ERA) earned the win after throwing six scoreless innings on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Next: Sunday vs. Portland, 2 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 22-19) game at Palm Beach (Cardinals) was postponed because of rain.
Next: Sunday doubleheader at Palm Beach, 11:30 a.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 23-15) game at home against Lexington (Royals) was suspended in the top of second inning because of rain. The game will resume on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.
Next: Sunday vs. Lexington, 12:05 p.m.