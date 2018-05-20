Pirates' Josh Harrison activated from disabled list, hits safely in first two at-bats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Second baseman Josh Harrison wasted little time making a contribution on his first day back in the Pirates lineup.

Five weeks after he suffered a broken left hand when hit by pitch in a game against the Miami Marlins on April 15, Harrison was the leadoff hitter Sunday and singled in his first at-bat and doubled two innings later to help the Pirates take a 1-0 lead against the San Diego Padres. In the fifth, he beat out an infield single after replay review.

Pitcher Nick Kingham, who lost his first of three decisions Saturday night, was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for Harrison.

Harrison was hitting .263, with one home run and 15 RBI, at the time of his injury.

Kingham recorded a 3.44 earned run average, with 21 strikeouts and two walks, in 18 1⁄ 3 innings. Kingham's departure will make room for the expected Pirates debut of Joe Musgrove Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.

Musgrove, acquired in the off-season from the Houston Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade, missed the first 45 games of the season with a shoulder strain.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.