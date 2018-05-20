Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' Josh Harrison activated from disabled list, hits safely in first two at-bats

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison singles during the first inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison singles during the first inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 6 hours ago

Second baseman Josh Harrison wasted little time making a contribution on his first day back in the Pirates lineup.

Five weeks after he suffered a broken left hand when hit by pitch in a game against the Miami Marlins on April 15, Harrison was the leadoff hitter Sunday and singled in his first at-bat and doubled two innings later to help the Pirates take a 1-0 lead against the San Diego Padres. In the fifth, he beat out an infield single after replay review.

Pitcher Nick Kingham, who lost his first of three decisions Saturday night, was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for Harrison.

Harrison was hitting .263, with one home run and 15 RBI, at the time of his injury.

Kingham recorded a 3.44 earned run average, with 21 strikeouts and two walks, in 18 13 innings. Kingham's departure will make room for the expected Pirates debut of Joe Musgrove Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.

Musgrove, acquired in the off-season from the Houston Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade, missed the first 45 games of the season with a shoulder strain.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me