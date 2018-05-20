Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates' Clint Hurdle shares some memories of playing against the hometown team

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.

Before the Pirates played the San Diego Padres on Sunday at PNC Park, a question about Trevor Williams pitching against his hometown San Diego Padres brought back good memories for manager Clint Hurdle.

Hurdle grew up in Michigan as a Detroit Tigers fan, and eventually found himself in the American League playing against them.

“I can remember going back and playing in Tiger Stadium,” Hurdle said of his early major-league playing days with the Kansas City Royals. “It was one of the best things I ever had the experience of doing.

“Growing up a Tigers fan; listening to Ernie Harwell on the radio all summer long as a kid; Al Kaline, my favorite all–time player.

“Seeing your name in the lineup and go dig in the box and then go play right field at Tiger Stadium was crazy.

“This may be fun for (Williams).”

Hurdle said his father was a New York Yankees fan and the family made a point of going to Tigers Stadium at least once every summer when they were in town.

“My dad loved the Yankees so much that I loved the Tigers. It was the one point of contention,” he said, laughing.

“Driving from Big Rapids (where Hurdle was born) to Detroit, it was like the Yellow Brick Road. A lot of people don't think of Detroit like Oz. Back then it was the one summer trip. Way better than Christmas.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

