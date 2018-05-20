Pirates rookie Austin Meadows launches homer in sixth inning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rookie Austin Meadows gave the Pirates something to think about Sunday when he homered into the center field seats in the sixth inning at PNC Park.

The two-run blast, which carried 420 feet and left the bat at 102.8 mph, cut the San Diego Padres lead against the Pirates to 4-3.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer followed Meadows' homer with one of his own to tie the game at 4-4 and chase starter Jordan Lyles.

Meadows hit only one home run in 32 games in Indianapolis. He is 3 for 10 in three games with the Pirates, including two singles Friday night.

General manager Neal Huntington said the team hasn't decided what to do with Meadows when Starling Marte returns from his oblique injury, but it might include a return to Indianapolis.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.