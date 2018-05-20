Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates rookie Austin Meadows launches homer in sixth inning

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows hits his first Major League home run during the sixth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows hits his first Major League home run during the sixth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows celebrates his first Major League home run, a two-run blast, with Colin Moran during the sixth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows celebrates his first Major League home run, a two-run blast, with Colin Moran during the sixth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Fans battle for a home run ball hit by Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows during the sixth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans battle for a home run ball hit by Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows during the sixth inning against the Padres Sunday, May 20, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 5 hours ago

Rookie Austin Meadows gave the Pirates something to think about Sunday when he homered into the center field seats in the sixth inning at PNC Park.

The two-run blast, which carried 420 feet and left the bat at 102.8 mph, cut the San Diego Padres lead against the Pirates to 4-3.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer followed Meadows' homer with one of his own to tie the game at 4-4 and chase starter Jordan Lyles.

Meadows hit only one home run in 32 games in Indianapolis. He is 3 for 10 in three games with the Pirates, including two singles Friday night.

General manager Neal Huntington said the team hasn't decided what to do with Meadows when Starling Marte returns from his oblique injury, but it might include a return to Indianapolis.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

