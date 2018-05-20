Pirates minor league report: Sunday, May 20, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 21-19) beat Durham (Rays), 9-2. Alex McRae(1-4, 5.13) earned his first victory of the season, scattring five hits and allowing one walk across seven innings. He allowed one earned run and struck out eight. Eric Wood (.252) hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Kevin Kramer (.275) added a solo shot in the four-run eighth inning. The top three in the batting order provided a spark: Kevin Newman (.320), Christopher Bostick (.333) and Jordan Luplow (.260) combined to go 7 for 15 with four RBIs and two runs.
NEXT: Monday vs Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 21-18) beat Portland (Red Sox), 12-3. Mitch Keller (5-2, 3.02 ERA) earned the victory as he threw 6 2⁄3 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven. Will Craig (.250), Christian Kelley (.291) and Logan Hill (.183) homered.
NEXT: Tuesday at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 22-19) had it's double header against Palm Beach postponed by rain.
NEXT: Monday at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A,23-17) lost to Lexington (Royals), 7-6, in a game shortened to seven innings. Oneil Cruz (.277) had a solo homer.
NEXT: Monday at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.