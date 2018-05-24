Pirates minor league report: May 23, 2018

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 23-20) was defeated by Louisville (Reds), 10-2. RHP Austin Coley (1-3, 9.64) gave up six runs on eight hits, including a home run, in four innings. 3B Max Moroff (.273) hit a first inning solo home run, and LF Jordan Luplow (.267) knocked in a run on a eighth inning double, but the Indians were struck out 13 times. RHP Damien Magnifico (1-1, 3.86) came in for Coley after the fourth, allowing one run on three hits in three innings.

NEXT: Thursday vs. Louisville, 11:05 a.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 21-20) lost 9-3 to Bowie (Orioles). RHP Pedro Vasquez (0-1, 7.31) stayed in the game for five innings despite giving up seven runs on 11 hits, including a five-run second inning. LF Jordan George (.322) was the Curve's designated hitter and went 2 for 3 with two doubles. 2B Stephen Alemais (.229) finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

NEXT: Thursday at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 24-20) won 7-6 in 10 innings over Fort Myers (Twins). A one-run double from Adrian Valerio and a double play grounded into by 1B Albert Baur (.346), which scored Valerio, gaved the Marauders a 7-5 lead and proved to be an insurmountable deficit for Fort Myers. Baur was Bradenton's designated hitter and finished the game 2 for 4 with a home run, a triple and two RBI. RHP Matt Eckelman (3-0, 2.16) recorded the win despite blowing the save in the ninth after giving up two runs. RHP Eduardo Vera (3-2, 2.95) gave up three runs in eight innings but was left with a no decision. LHP Ronny Agustin (0-2, 3.52) recorded his fourth save this season.

NEXT: Thursday vs. Jupiter (Marlins), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 24-19) lost 6-5 to Columbia (Mets). The Power hit two home runs but left 15 runners on base. LF Calvin Mitchell (.319) hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning and finished 2 for 3. 3B Brett Pope (.250) hit the team's second home run, a two-run shot in the third to pull ahead 3-0. West Virginia did own the lead throughout most of the game, but Columbia produced a four-run bottom half of the seventh inning after trailing 5-2. RHP Beau Sulser (2-2, 3.52) earned the loss after letting up four runs on six hits in the seventh, Sulser's only inning of work.

NEXT: Thursday at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 5-5) hosted the South Illinois Miners in a interdivisional doubleheader, falling 4-0 in game one to the Miners. Game 2 did not finish in time for print. The Wild Things managed to produce just three hits in game one, despite RHP Chase Cunningham (0-1, 4.80) striking out six batters and letting up one earned run on five hits in seven innings pitched.

Next: Thursday vs. South Illinois, 7:00 p.m.