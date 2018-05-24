Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: May 23, 2018

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 24, 2018, 12:51 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 23-20) was defeated by Louisville (Reds), 10-2. RHP Austin Coley (1-3, 9.64) gave up six runs on eight hits, including a home run, in four innings. 3B Max Moroff (.273) hit a first inning solo home run, and LF Jordan Luplow (.267) knocked in a run on a eighth inning double, but the Indians were struck out 13 times. RHP Damien Magnifico (1-1, 3.86) came in for Coley after the fourth, allowing one run on three hits in three innings.

NEXT: Thursday vs. Louisville, 11:05 a.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 21-20) lost 9-3 to Bowie (Orioles). RHP Pedro Vasquez (0-1, 7.31) stayed in the game for five innings despite giving up seven runs on 11 hits, including a five-run second inning. LF Jordan George (.322) was the Curve's designated hitter and went 2 for 3 with two doubles. 2B Stephen Alemais (.229) finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

NEXT: Thursday at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 24-20) won 7-6 in 10 innings over Fort Myers (Twins). A one-run double from Adrian Valerio and a double play grounded into by 1B Albert Baur (.346), which scored Valerio, gaved the Marauders a 7-5 lead and proved to be an insurmountable deficit for Fort Myers. Baur was Bradenton's designated hitter and finished the game 2 for 4 with a home run, a triple and two RBI. RHP Matt Eckelman (3-0, 2.16) recorded the win despite blowing the save in the ninth after giving up two runs. RHP Eduardo Vera (3-2, 2.95) gave up three runs in eight innings but was left with a no decision. LHP Ronny Agustin (0-2, 3.52) recorded his fourth save this season.

NEXT: Thursday vs. Jupiter (Marlins), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 24-19) lost 6-5 to Columbia (Mets). The Power hit two home runs but left 15 runners on base. LF Calvin Mitchell (.319) hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning and finished 2 for 3. 3B Brett Pope (.250) hit the team's second home run, a two-run shot in the third to pull ahead 3-0. West Virginia did own the lead throughout most of the game, but Columbia produced a four-run bottom half of the seventh inning after trailing 5-2. RHP Beau Sulser (2-2, 3.52) earned the loss after letting up four runs on six hits in the seventh, Sulser's only inning of work.

NEXT: Thursday at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 5-5) hosted the South Illinois Miners in a interdivisional doubleheader, falling 4-0 in game one to the Miners. Game 2 did not finish in time for print. The Wild Things managed to produce just three hits in game one, despite RHP Chase Cunningham (0-1, 4.80) striking out six batters and letting up one earned run on five hits in seven innings pitched.

Next: Thursday vs. South Illinois, 7:00 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me