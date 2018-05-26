Gregory Polanco's struggles continue in Pirates' loss to Cardinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Inside the manager's office, Clint Hurdle and Gregory Polanco have discussed the Pirates' right fielder's slump.

Polanco has watched video of several of his previous at-bats to determine what he's doing wrong.

On Saturday, Hurdle dropped him in the batting order from No. 2 to No. 7 to take some of the pressure off Polanco's shoulders.

Nothing worked. Polanco was hitless in four plate appearances in the Pirates' 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals before a a crowd of 22,133 at PNC Park.

Polanco walked, grounded into a double play and struck out twice, including the final out of the game.

Polanco's batting average fell to .209, but he wasn't alone in offensive futility.

The Pirates collected only six hits against three Cardinals pitchers, including starter Jack Flaherty, who was barely threatened. The Pirates put only three runners in scoring position.

The Pirates' run scored on Starling Marte's homer in the first inning, his first at-bat after spending 10 days on the disabled list with a strained oblique.

The Cardinals scored all their runs in the first four innings against Pirates starter Trevor Williams, who was yanked before the fifth.

He did not walk a batter for the third consecutive game and threw only 65 pitches before relievers Richard Rodriguez, Tyler Glasnow, Kyle Crick and Edgar Santana shut out the Cardinals over the final five innings.

Matt Carpenter led off the game with a home run, and the Cardinals added a run in the third on Jose Martinez's RBI single.

In the fourth inning, Williams hit Dexter Fowler on the knee with a pitch in the middle of a two-run Cardinals rally. Tommy Pham and Marcell Ozuma led off the inning with a double and single before Williams loaded the bases with the hit batsman.

The Cardinals scored on Francisco Pena's sacrifice fly and an infield single by Yairo Munoz.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.