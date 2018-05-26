Pirates' lineup shuffle: Starling Marte returns, Austin Meadows still here, Gregory Polanco batting seventh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Faced with important roster and lineup decisions and nine upcoming games against NL Central rivals St. Louis and Chicago, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle made the logical moves.

• He reinstated veteran center fielder Starling Marte from the disabled list after a 10-day stay with an oblique strain and inserted him into the starting lineup Saturday against the Cardinals.

• He kept rookie Austin Meadows, who is hitting .448, on the roster, but took him out of Saturday's starting lineup in deference to Marte.

• He optioned little-used reserve Jose Osuna to Triple-A Indianapolis.

• He dropped Gregory Polanco five spots in the order, from No. 2 to No. 7. Polanco's average has dipped to .213, and he hasn't hit a home run since May 12. Hurdle was clear, however, there's no thought of optioning Polanco, who's in his fifth major-league season, to Indianapolis.

"I wouldn't even want to get involved in the question right now," Hurdle said.

The result is Marte was back in his accustomed No. 3 spot in the order now that his injury has healed, and Marte homered in his first at-bat.

Meadows, who has multi-hit efforts in three consecutive starts, will be part of a four-man outfield rotation with Marte, left fielder Corey Dickerson and right fielder Polanco.

Meanwhile, Osuna is the victim of the roster shuffling, but he has only three at-bats since his most recent start May 19 and no hits in seven at-bats since the day before that.

"It gives us a better bench," said Hurdle, although he admitted Meadows has no significant experience as a pinch-hitter. "It's going to afford us the opportunity to keep the three front-line outfielders in a better physical condition."

One benefit of having four outfielders is the ability to rest Dickerson and Polanco. Dickerson slumped in the second half of last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, and Polanco was 3 for 28 in his previous eight games before Saturday.

"We're going to be able to have an opportunity to get everybody playing time and everybody applicable rest," Hurdle said.

"We tried to put our best roster together right now. We have no shelf life on it, nor would I want to, nor do I need to."

Meadows primarily has been a center fielder since he was the Pirates' first-round draft choice in 2013. He has played 56 games in left field and 20 in right field.

"We'll get him back out, probably all three outfield spots," Hurdle said.

The corner outfield positions at PNC Park provide unique challenges. The notch in left-center creates tricky bounces, and the wall in right field starts on the foul line 320 feet from home plate.

"Left, you have way more distance than you think to go get the ball, so you, more often than not, keep on running," Hurdle said. "Right field, you have the wall that's probably closer to you than you anticipate.

"Actually, the wall in Indianapolis is a little bit similar. They've done some work out there.

"(Meadows has) played all three. He just hasn't played them here, which I think you can make too much of that."

Polanco's situation is trickier because he leads the Pirates in home runs with eight, but he has struck out 46 times in 45 games.

"You have conversations," Hurdle said. "You find out what he's working on. You try and isolate some things, and he has. He's doing the appropriate work.

"(I) told him why (he was dropped in the order), and we'll go from there. It's nothing more than the game punching back, pitchers figuring out different ways to attack."

Meanwhile, Hurdle described Meadows' performance in seven games as "eye-catching."

"Very similar to a performance of a young man that was here a few years ago: Gregory Polanco, who started his major-league career with an 11-game hitting streak.

"We'll see where this all goes."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.