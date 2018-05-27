Bullpen falters again as Pirates lose to Cardinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was old news and good news Sunday at PNC Park, but none of it as significant as the bad news that erupted after the Pirates' 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Let's tackle the bad stuff first, and it's not just the fact the Pirates (28-23) have lost seven of their past nine games. Although, it sure led to the most recent defeat.

Closer Felipe Vazquez left the clubhouse with left forearm discomfort after retiring only one of four batters in the eighth inning and blowing his third consecutive save opportunity.

He told trainers his forearm started bothering him on his final two pitches of an inning that started with the Pirates clinging to a 4-3 lead.

Michael Feliz, who started the inning, and Vazquez walked four of the 10 batters the Cardinals sent to the plate. Feliz, who has given up runs in three consecutive appearances, left with the bases loaded.

At that point, the momentum was swinging toward the Cardinals, and pinch-hitter Harrison Bader greeted Vazquez with a run-scoring bloop single to right field.

The final two runs scored on Vazquez's first walk and a forceout. When Vazquez walked Greg Garcia to load the bases again, manager Clint Hurdle turned to Steven Brault, who ended the inning and pitched a scoreless ninth.

“The command has been inconsistent,” Hurdle said of Vazquez. “That's stating the obvious. We haven't seen him in this lane.”

Vazquez, who was treated by trainers after the game, was not available for comment. But Todd Tomczyk, the Pirates' director of sports medicine, said this episode was a first for Vazquez during his three seasons in Pittsburgh.

“This is the first time as a Pirate he has reported any type of forearm or elbow symptoms,” Tomczyk said.

The second bit of bad news was the Pirates' bats couldn't support their shaky bullpen.

The Pirates scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but they managed only one hit — an infield single by Austin Meadows in the first — in the other seven. They went three up and three down in six of those.

Hurdle was forced to reconfigure his lineup prior to the game when catcher Francisco Cervelli, who was in the original order, came down with flu-like symptoms. That moved Meadows from sixth to second in the order and put Cervelli's 30 RBIs and .285 average on the bench.

Meadows was the old news, continuing the strong start to his rookie season with two singles in three at-bats and a sacrifice fly. He played left field in place of Corey Dickerson while his average ballooned to .455.

The best news was starter Jameson Taillon working into the seventh inning, striking out six and finding a new out pitch — a slider — he said the Cardinals hadn't seen previously. He allowed three runs, but not before recording 12 outs on three or fewer pitches.

“I've been playing around with (the slider) in the bullpen,” Taillon said. “It's a power pitch. Something I don't have to feel too much. Something I can grip and rip.

“I was hoping one day it would morph into strikeout pitch or an out pitch. I got a little bit of everything (Sunday), some called strikes, some swings and misses, weak contact. A little easier to throw than a curveball for a strike behind in the count.”

Taillon was pulled with one out in the seventh after giving up two singles. One was an infield chopper off the bat of Kolton Wong that Taillon said he should have fielded for an out.

“I need to make that 100 times out of 100,” he said.

“I felt pretty good still (when he came out of the game). I obviously understand, too, that part of the lineup had seen me a couple times, and (Edgar) Santana has been really, really good lately.

“It's easy to question when it doesn't work.”

And it didn't, thanks to pinch-hitter Jedd Gyorko's two-run bloop single against Santana that fell near the left field and cut the Pirates' lead to 4-3. Meadows was shaded far into left-center and couldn't get there in time.

“If we're shaded that way, that's an easy out,” Taillon said. “Smart hitting by him.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.