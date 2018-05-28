Pirates lose for 8th time in 10 games as Cubs post shutout at PNC Park

Chad Kuhl made one big mistake Monday. Mike Montgomery didn't make any.

Kuhl gave up a towering home run to Anthony Rizzo to account for the only run he would allow in six innings. The Cubs' Montgomery was perfect into the fifth inning, and the Pirates managed just two singles off him during a 7-0 loss Memorial Day afternoon at PNC Park.

The defeat was the eighth in the past 10 games for the Pirates (28-25), dropping them further into fourth place in the National League Central.

The Pirates bullpen was tagged again. For the second day in a row, a starter left the game with the opponent having just one run. Sunday, the Cardinals ended up with six.

Although Kuhl (4-3) struggled with his control at times — he walked five, including three over a span of four batters in the third inning — he allowed just three singles other than Rizzo's blast. It came on the first pitch of the second inning, the ball traveling 403 feet, well over the Clemente Wall in right field with a 109.7-mph exit velocity.

Left fielder Corey Dickerson saved a run nine pitches later when he caught a ball off the bat of Kyle Schwarber at the wall in the left-field corner.

The Cubs' second and third runs, however, came on a ball hit in the same area — just maybe 15 feet farther — by pinch-hitter Addison Russell off Steven Brault in the seventh inning that made it 3-0.

The Cubs got two more runs in the eighth on a sequence that got Clint Hurdle ejected. The Pirates manager was livid that umpires and video-review personnel did not cite the home-plate slide rule when Rizzo clipped the right foot of catcher Elias Diaz while Diaz was forcing him out at home.

Diaz's throw to first sailed into right field as an apparent result of the contact made by Rizzo that occurred inside the third-base line. The errant throw allowed two runs to score and left Diaz on the ground writhing in pain. Diaz would stay in the game, and it was a good thing because starting catcher Francisco Cervelli was out for the second game in a row because of flu-like symptoms.

Rizzo appeared to have conciliatory words for Diaz when he came up with two on and one out in the ninth. He would hit a two-run single to finish 3 for 4 with a walk and three RBIs.

The Pirates scored fewer than three runs for the fifth time over this 2-7 stretch and fifth time over their past eight games at PNC Park. They were shut out for the fourth time this season.

In a display of what kind of game it was for the Pirates, their hardest hit ball of the day (per Statcast) was from David Freese in the fifth just three pitches after Dickerson was the first Pirates player of the game to reach (on a single to right).

But when Freese turned on a Montgomery fastball and hit it 97.5 mph, it went right at Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, who started a 4-6-3 double play.

The only other baserunner the Pirates would manage came the following inning when Sean Rodriguez led off with an infield single.

Montgomery (1-1) was making his first start of the season. A reliever, he was slotted into the rotation after Yu Darvish went on the disabled list. Montgomery did not walk a batter in 52⁄3 innings, throwing more strikes (54) in 76 pitches than Kuhl did (53) among 93.

The Pirates seemed especially fooled by Montgomery's changeup, swinging through six of Montgomery's 21 changeups, and four others were called for strikes.

The Pirates lost for the third time among Kuhl's past 12 home starts and for the first time in his past five outings overall.

Among the 19,382 announced as the paid attendance on the holiday were several thousand vocal Cubs fans.

