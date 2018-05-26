Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on the Pirates keeping Austin Meadows

Austin Meadows was supposed to have a short stint with the Pirates before he batted .448 (13 for 29) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI in seven games to force the front office to make a difficult decision when Starling Marte returned from the disabled list.

Meadows got an extended stay the old-fashioned way. He earned it.

1. Osuna is optioned: The Pirates made the smart move on Saturday, sending Jose Osuna to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear room on the 25-man roster for Marte.

That the odd man out isn't Meadows, the former first-round pick whose Super 2 status the Pirates want to protect, is surprising only in the sense that the club has made so many cash-driven moves in the past.

By the numbers, this was the most sensible solution. Marte is a two-time Gold Glove winner who was batting .308 with six home runs and 19 RBI, so he was going back to starting in center. Left fielder Corey Dickerson leads the team in batting (.319) and RBIs (31), so he wasn't going anywhere. And Gregory Polanco, despite a slump where his batting average has dipped to .213, still leads the Pirates in home runs (eight) and walks (26).

Osuna, by comparison, is batting .241 with two homers and six RBIs. A natural first baseman, he's behind Josh Bell at that position. Osuna also can play third base but is behind Colin Moran and David Freese there. And his defensive limitations have kept the Pirates from playing Osuna anywhere but in right field.

“I had a conversation with Jose, (and) he feels that he's capable of playing up here. I told him that I agree,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Right now, we don't have the opportunity to utilize your skill set the way we'd like to. That's the reason why.”

It's a legitimate reason.

2. Changing the order: Hurdle made it clear that Meadows' seven-game stretch isn't enough to affect the starting outfield, going so far as to call Dickerson, Marte and Polanco “the three front-line outfielders.”

That's encouraging for Polanco, whose streaky play could have caused the Pirates to bench him in favor of Meadows.

But Polanco didn't escape unscathed. He was dropped from second to seventh in the batting order, behind Moran and ahead of Jordy Mercer. Francisco Cervelli, who is batting .283 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs, moves to the 2 hole. By the way, Cervelli's next homer will mark a career high for the 32-year-old catcher. It's not even June yet.

Dropping in the order should take pressure off Polanco, but it's also a clear message that his poor performance at the plate won't be tolerated.

“We dropped him in the lineup and we told him why and we'll go from there,” Hurdle said. “It's nothing different than the game punching him back, pitchers figuring out to attack what you can do. He's got some great video from April to watch. He's got some video to watch from May, where he's been challenged in some different areas. He's trying to put things together to re-frame it and being more consistent.”

If not, Meadows is waiting in the wings.

Hurdle called Meadows' first week in the majors “eye-catching” and the decision to keep him on the big-league club “the tactical move to make.”

“Very similar to a performance of a young man that was here a few years ago: Gregory Polanco, who started his major-league career with an 11-game hitting streak,” Hurdle said. “We'll see where this all goes.”

3. Learning the ropes: Meadows gives the Pirates something they haven't had in a few years, a true fourth outfielder.

Hurdle talked about the opportunity to give all four outfielders playing time and “applicable rest,” something that should reduce wear and tear and could prevent injuries.

Meadows has looked as comfortable in the field as he has at the plate, so the key will be how he adapts to playing in the corners at PNC Park. He has minor-league experience at all three outfield positions.

Left field is cavernous to cover, but that shouldn't be an issue for Meadows' speed. The 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field can be trickier, both in chasing fly balls and playing them off the bounce. But Hurdle noted that the right-field fence in Indianapolis is similar.

“I'll be curious to see if there are challenges, other than he's played all three,” Hurdle said. “He just hasn't played them here, which I think you can make too much of that, other than once he gets the distances down and realizes the volumes can vary on what he's got to work with.”

Regardless, Meadows is a better option than sending super-utility players like Sean Rodriguez and Adam Frazier or a corner infielder like Osuna into the outfield to give a starter a day off.

4. The next move: The Pirates raised eyebrows when the Indianapolis Indians pulled Nick Kingham after the first inning of his start at Charlotte.

Kingham allowed one hit on 11 pitches, eight going for strikes, so it wasn't about his performance. That hinted that a move could be coming for the Pirates' starting rotation.

Hurdle indicated that it could be placing Ivan Nova on the disabled list because of a sprained ligament of the ring finger on his right hand, which Nova had taped on Saturday.

“That being the case, Nick would be able to slide into his spot,” Hurdle said. “We got a lot of things written down. It's like the Internet. Some of it is actually true.”

Nova is 2-5 with a 4.96 ERA, the highest among the Pirates' starters. He's pitched the most innings (61 2⁄ 3 ) but has allowed the most hits (73), runs (39) and earned runs (34) but won't use the injury as an excuse. Nova said he injured the finger fielding a ball April 26 against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park and has been pitching through it. When the finger bothers him, it's primarily when he throws his curveball.

“I'm the type of guy I like to take the ball every five days. There has to be something real, real, real major that I say ‘OK, I'll sit,'” Nova said Saturday. “They know I'm a competitor, I want to be out there. Of course, there are times you can't do it. We're not sure what's going to happen in the next couple days. Hopefully, I'll feel better.”

If not, look for Kingham (2-1, 3.44 ERA in three starts) to take the mound Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.

5. Sending a message: Who are these Pirates?

They designated reliever George Kontos for assignment on Friday to make room for Joe Musgrove, who delivered a five hitter over seven shutout innings in his Pirates debut.

They optioned Osuna to Indianapolis to keep Meadows, risking the former first-round pick's Super 2 status but decided against disrupting the starting lineup.

And they might place the most veteran of their starting pitchers, the 31-year-old Nova, on the disabled list to make room for another rookie who has been effective as a starter this season.

The Pirates might not be changing their bottom-line business approach, in terms of increasing the payroll by spending on high salaries, but the fan backlash and attendance woes appear to have been heard.

Don't look now but it appears the Pirates, who are three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central, are making moves in an effort to win.

It's a message received.

