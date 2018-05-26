Sprained finger puts Ivan Nova's next start in jeopardy for Pirates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova has a sprained ring finger on his right (pitching) hand, hampering his ability to throw the curveball and putting his next scheduled start in doubt.

The Pirates list Nova as the starter Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, but he could be put on the disabled list before that game.

Despite what has been announced, manager Clint Hurdle didn't sound optimistic Nova would start Tuesday.

“We got a lot of things written down,” he said. “It's like the internet. Some of it is actually true.”

Nick Kingham, who's back in Triple-A Indianapolis after three starts with the Pirates, has been put on alert. He was pulled from Indianapolis' game Friday night in Charlotte after one inning and 11 pitches.

Hurdle even said Steven Brault could make an emergency start, but he indicated that might disqualify him from bullpen duty for up to six days.

“We are working through a couple different scenarios,” Hurdle said.

Nova said he injured the finger April 26 trying to field a ground ball against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. “The finger got on top of the ball,” he said.

“All the time it doesn't feel too good, but for me it feels good enough to pitch,” Nova said. “That's why I took the ball every five days. But last time, it hurt real bad.”

Nova is 0-4 since the injury, allowing 38 hits (six home runs) and six walks in 23 2⁄ 3 innings.

“It's not an excuse,” he said. “It's nothing that has to do with my ring finger.”

Nova pitched through a knee injury last season, spending no time on the disabled list, making a career-high 31 starts while compiling an 11-14 record with a 4.41 ERA.

“I didn't put anything on the knee last year,” he said. “I was struggling because I was struggling.”

Nova, who skipped his normal bullpen session Saturday, said he wants to pitch every fifth day.

“There has to be something real, real, real major that I say, ‘OK, I'll sit.'

“They know I'm a competitor, I want to be out there. Of course, there are times you can't do it. We're not sure what's going to happen in the next couple days. Hopefully, I'll feel better.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.