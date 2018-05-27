Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' GM Neal Huntington shows support for Gregory Polanco

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, May 27, 2018, 2:57 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Gregory Polanco's struggles continued Sunday when he struck out for the 49th and 50th times this season and was 0 for 4 in the 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.

Polanco made the last out of the game for the second day in a row, and his batting average fell to .205, but Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said he still believes in Polanco.

“There's still productivity here,” Huntington said before the game, noting Polanco leads the team in home runs (eight) and walks (27). “The narrative is he's been terrible. The reality is he's just about been a league average offensive player. There's more here.”

The average batting average in the majors this season is .245, down from .255 in 2017.

“He was swinging the bat well the first part of May, batting average up over .250, OPS up over .825,” Huntington said. “It's been a tough stretch here. Missing hittable pitches, getting himself into two-strike counts.”

Huntington said Polanco, who has three hits in his past 35 at-bats, has done a lot of work “behind the scenes” with hitting coaches Jeff Branson and Jeff Livesey.

“We know it needs to translate out here,” he said. “That's the next step. It hasn't translated in the at-bats just yet, but we feel that he's close.”

Huntington likened Polanco's situation as a 6-foot-5 player to that of 6-8 relief pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

“We've seen it with Tyler Glasnow,” he said. “He's able to simplify some things, and he's able to sync those long limbs more consistently.

“Gregory goes through ebbs and flows where he's able to sync them and he's a lot of fun to watch play, and then there are times when he's not able to sync them and gets himself out at times.”

He also believes Polanco, who will be 27 before the end of the season, has time to resurrect his career — even if it's not this season.

“At some point in time, the player is what the player is,” Huntington said, “but there's a lot of guys around our game who have made some late 20s pushes to become much better players or to reach what they were supposed to be in their early 20s.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco pops out during the sixth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, May 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco pops out during the sixth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, May 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco fields a hit during the eighth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, May 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco fields a hit during the eighth inning against the Cardinals Sunday, May 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me