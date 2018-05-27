Pirates' GM Neal Huntington shows support for Gregory Polanco

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gregory Polanco's struggles continued Sunday when he struck out for the 49th and 50th times this season and was 0 for 4 in the 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.

Polanco made the last out of the game for the second day in a row, and his batting average fell to .205, but Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said he still believes in Polanco.

“There's still productivity here,” Huntington said before the game, noting Polanco leads the team in home runs (eight) and walks (27). “The narrative is he's been terrible. The reality is he's just about been a league average offensive player. There's more here.”

The average batting average in the majors this season is .245, down from .255 in 2017.

“He was swinging the bat well the first part of May, batting average up over .250, OPS up over .825,” Huntington said. “It's been a tough stretch here. Missing hittable pitches, getting himself into two-strike counts.”

Huntington said Polanco, who has three hits in his past 35 at-bats, has done a lot of work “behind the scenes” with hitting coaches Jeff Branson and Jeff Livesey.

“We know it needs to translate out here,” he said. “That's the next step. It hasn't translated in the at-bats just yet, but we feel that he's close.”

Huntington likened Polanco's situation as a 6-foot-5 player to that of 6-8 relief pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

“We've seen it with Tyler Glasnow,” he said. “He's able to simplify some things, and he's able to sync those long limbs more consistently.

“Gregory goes through ebbs and flows where he's able to sync them and he's a lot of fun to watch play, and then there are times when he's not able to sync them and gets himself out at times.”

He also believes Polanco, who will be 27 before the end of the season, has time to resurrect his career — even if it's not this season.

“At some point in time, the player is what the player is,” Huntington said, “but there's a lot of guys around our game who have made some late 20s pushes to become much better players or to reach what they were supposed to be in their early 20s.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.