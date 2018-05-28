Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates make it official: Ivan Nova on the DL, Nick Kingham to start Tuesday

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, May 28, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova reacts after loading the bases on a fielding error in the third inning against the Reds on Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Cincinnati.
Updated 6 hours ago

As expected, the Pirates placed Ivan Nova on the 10-day disabled list and recalled Nick Kingham to take Nova's turn in the rotation Tuesday.

Nova is 0-4 with a 7.61 ERA this month, with each of those five starts coming after he suffered a mild sprain on the ring finger of his pitching hand .

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said he is confident that Nova will only be down for the minimum 10 days; since the DL stint is retroactive to Friday, he is eligible to come off in time to miss just one turn in the rotation.

"It's a minor irritation to his ring finger, the ligament," Tomczyk said. "To put him in the best position short term and long term, as a group we felt it was best for him to take the 10 days."

Since last season's All-star break, Nova is 4-13 with 5.48 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 24 home runs allowed in 24 starts.

Kingham's start will be his fourth in the majors, all coming this season. He's 2-1 with a 3.44 ERA and sparkling 0.76 WHIP.

"I just want to be consistent with all my pitches, have command with the fastball," said Kingham, who arrived in Pittsburgh on Sunday evening. "Everything works off (the fastball command) – establish that early in the game, let everything work off of that and just be consistent with my pitches whatever the situation might be in."

Kingham has been in plenty of situations this season. Here is his game log since late April: start for Triple-A Indianapolis on April 22, make his MLB debut April 29, pitch again for the Pirates five days later, throw for Indianapolis five days after that, then make a start for Double-A Altoona on May 14 (it was closer to Pittsburgh) before making a spot start for the Pirates May 19 leading into a one-inning simulated bullpen session in a Triple-A game Friday in anticipation of Tuesday's start for the Pirates.

"I feel like I am pretty easygoing," Kingham said. "I am not a slave to routine, so I kind of can bounce around and make adjustments on the fly. So I am feeling good about it."

As the current No. 6 starter in the organization and a player eager to finally make an impact at the major-league level, Kingham is not going to complain and adjust accordingly.

"You never know where you are going to be," he said. "Pack for whatever at all times; things happen, people get hurt, things happen. So you just kind of have to be prepared…

"I am glad I can come here and help the guys so anything can happen, you can't look too far into the future, just take it as it goes, take it one step at a time, one day at a time."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

