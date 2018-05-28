Despite feeling a 'pop' in arm, Pirates Felipe Vazquez says 'I'm fine'

Sunday, Felipe Vazquez felt a "pop" in his throwing arm, lost feeling in his ring finger and retired just one of the four batters he faced in blowing a save for the third consecutive outing.

Monday, Vazquez insisted he was "fine" – even as the Pirates termed him "day to day" and told him he definitely would not pitch in Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

"I am going to feel good anyway but they just want to make sure that I can come back strong (Tuesday)," Vazquez said Monday morning after a short meeting with manager Clint Hurdle.

There seemed to be confusion about how Vazquez to approach Monday, with Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk saying Vazquez was using it as a day of rest. Hurdle seemed to indicate the same but Vazquez said he was going to throw – and sure enough, he did before the game off flatground.

"Through all the evaluations it was determined he has some minor irritation in to one of the flexor muscles," Tomczyk said Monday. "He is day to day. Day one today. Give him some period of rest, some treatments and we will reevaluate him tomorrow. See where that takes us."

Vazquez described what happened at the end of Sunday's outing as "uncomfortable" and that he could not move his left ring finger.

"It felt like a little pop, but… you know, it looked worse than what really happened," he said Monday. "Everything is back to normal."

Hurdle believed Vazquez would be ready for action Tuesday.

"I'm not a doctor, but the reports we got back were very encouraging," Hurdle said. "(Vazquez) felt very encouraged, which is a big part of the situation. His mind is cleared that there's no damage. That being said, I think we want to do what's best for him and backing away from him for a day could help. We'll reassess (Tuesday)."

Vazquez said the discomfort affected him during an outing in which he allowed a single and two walks during the eighth inning of Sunday's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

His season ERA and WHIP are up to 3.54 and 1.43, respectively, after allowing nine baserunners over 1 2/3 innings in his past three outings – all blown saves. But Vazquez insists the delivery issues that he encountered in the spring are behind him and that his diminished velocity in 2018 as compared to last season is a non-issue.

As for why he's largely shunned his slider and curveball this season, Vazquez said: "I am not going to go to my secondary pitches if I can't command the fastball."

Hurdle did not divulge who would be the closer in Vazquez's stead. With the release of George Kontos last week, the Pirates' bullpen other than Vazquez is comprised entirely of younger pitchers with fewer than three seasons of MLB experience.

"We're going to get some guys (Monday) potentially who are going to get some new situations that will help them learn," Hurdle said. "It's going to make us better for the long haul."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.