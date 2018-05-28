Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates Francisco Cervelli remains out because of flu

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, May 28, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli gives the thumbs up to the White Sox dugout while warming up Jameson Taillon during a game Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli gives the thumbs up to the White Sox dugout while warming up Jameson Taillon during a game Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 5 hours ago

Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli was not in the lineup for a second consecutive day on Monday because of flu-like symptoms.

"He felt worse (early Monday) than he did (Sunday)," manager Clint Hurdle said before Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Cervelli, who started 39 of the Pirates' first 51 games and leads major-league catchers in OPS (.947), was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup because of the illness. Elias Diaz started both games; he hasn't played full games on consecutive days in the majors yet this season.

Diaz does have a .317 average and .829 OPS this season.

"He's getting a lot of on-the-job training," Hurdle said. "….He continues to keep a petty slow heartbeat and just go out and play and compete and do well."

Kontos waived

Three days after he was designated for assignment , the Pirates placed reliever George Kontos on unconditional-release waivers for the purpose of granting him his unconditional release.

"We're pulling like heck for him to catch on somewhere," Hurdle said.

A popular player in the clubhouse and the third-oldest player on the roster until he was cut, Kontos was joined Felipe Vazquez as the only veterans in the bullpen. After having 15 strong appearances for the Pirates in 2017 upon being acquired off waivers Aug. 5, Kontos was given the eighth-inning role this season.

But he struggled and was pulled from those duties earlier this month. Kontos has a 5.03 season ERA, and he had allowed seven runs on 10 hits in his final 5 2/3 innings over seven appearances since May 4.

A team has three days to trade or release player who is DFA'd.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

