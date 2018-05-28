Disagreement between some Pirates, Cubs over Anthony Rizzo's takeout slide of Elias Diaz

As they have done all too often over the past three years, the Chicago Cubs beat the Pirates — and badly — on Monday. Likewise, as has happened with increasingly frequency in that time, the Cubs angered the Pirates, too.

Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and three RBIs, but all anyone wanted to talk about concerning him after the game was his eighth-inning slide into home plate.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Chris Gimenez grounded to short. Sean Rodriguez threw home to attempt to get a force out, and Diaz accepted the throw. But his attempted double-play relay to first sailed into right field, altered because a sliding Rizzo made contact with his right ankle. Two runs came around to score, and Diaz writhed in pain on the ground.

Diaz ended up being OK, but manager Clint Hurdle was ejected after his requested video review of the play did not find Rizzo in violation of the home-plate slide rule. Despite Rizzo's slide being well inside the third-base line, the play was deemed legal because Rizzo made contact with home plate during the slide.

"This is a play you can make on every catcher in his most vulnerable position," Hurdle said. "He's completely exposed. He's completely out in front of the plate. He has no defense whatsoever, and there's big people that play this game that are fast. I just think it defeats the purpose of the rule."

Not surprisingly, Cubs manager Joe Maddon disagreed. Maddon was exasperated that Hurdle even would call for a review of what he called "a perfect play by Rizzo."

"That's how you should teach your kids to slide to break up a double play at home plate. The catcher has got to clear the path," Maddon said. "Your baseball sensibilities have to be impacted if, in fact, an out is recorded on a good baseball play.

"That's where I don't get all these rules, where you permit outs (and) take runs off the scoreboard, based on good baseball, based on something that's been written down and fabricated over the past couple years."

Among other things in recent years, the Pirates and Cubs have shared bad blood concerning a serious knee injury suffered by Jung Ho Kang when Chris Coghlan slid hard into him at second base in 2015. Earlier this season, Hurdle and Maddon exchanged barbs over a bat flip by Javier Baez.

Joe Maddon responds to Clint Hurdle's comments on Javy Baez: "It reveals you more than it reveals the person you're talking about" https://t.co/LHUSXRQncx — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) April 13, 2018

Since beating the Pirates in the 2015 NL wild-card game, the Cubs have gone 27-15 against the Pirates.

Monday's incident appeared to leave a division within the Pirates clubhouse as well. Cameras caught veteran David Freese and third base coach Joey Cora yelling at each other, with Gregory Polanco holding them apart. While neither Cora nor Freese was available to reporters after the game, there was speculation the argument was about how and if the Pirates should have retaliated.

Rizzo came up in the ninth inning, but Richard Rodriguez did not throw at him, and Rizzo eventually hit a two-run single.

Diaz, through interpreter Mike Gonzalez, said he felt Rizzo's slide was not a clean one.

"When I saw the replay I was like, 'Man, this guy could have ended my career right here,' " Diaz said. "I understand they called it a legal slide, but out of what I've been trained and what I've been told, that was not a legal slide.

"I understand that there is old-school baseball, but we are not in old-school baseball anymore."

Four frame sequence of the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo's slide into #Pirates catcher Elias Diaz during the eighth inning today at PNC Park. #MLB pic.twitter.com/oqvFBsKP9H — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) May 28, 2018

Sean Rodriguez, a veteran and arguably the Pirates' most old school-style player, had mixed feelings about Rizzo's slide.

"Coming from somebody who obviously plays the game on that edge, on that fine line, it's obviously open to interpretation," Rodriguez said. "Everyone is going to have their own opinion on it. ... Did he go out of his way to go hit him? That's what it looked like on the replay."

Sean Rodriguez said the team discussed the incident after the game in the clubhouse. Hurdle was about 15 minutes later to his postgame meeting with the media than he typically is.

Rizzo apologized to Diaz when he came up in the ninth, and he emphasized he didn't make any attempt to injure him.

"(The slide was) 100 percent in the rules," Rizzo said. "It's not like I went in with my legs up trying to crush his knee. I just went low. I don't ever really want to hit a guy in that scenario. He didn't really give a choice there. I feel like I slid over the plate at the same time.

"If you flip it around to the other side, and one of their guys did it to us, are we sitting here saying the same thing? I don't think so."

Sean Rodriguez seemed to imply the Pirates should have had Richard Rodriguez hit Rizzo.

"Yeah, it's a hard baseball play. It (stinks)," Sean Rodriguez said. "We've still gotta have each other's backs for something like that. Absolutely. No doubt. But I guess that comes with the territory, too. Over the course of my career, even against them, I feel like I've been hit for a lot less."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.