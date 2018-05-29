Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates bullpen falters again in loss to Cubs

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 10:24 p.m.

Earlier this month, as the Pirates were riding winning streaks and spending time in first place, the bullpen was earning some of the credit.

Now that the Pirates are in their worst stretch of the season, the bullpen warrants a considerable portion of the blame.

Anthony Rizzo homered to ignite a three-run Cubs seventh inning against Edgar Santana, and Chicago beat the Pirates, 8-6, on Tuesday to extend their losing streak to four.

The Pirates hit four consecutive singles with one out in the ninth to score twice and bring the winning run to the plate. But Josh Bell struck out after Starling Marte's two-RBI liner to center, and pinch-hitter Corey Dickerson popped out to shallow left-center to end the game.

Over the past three losses, the Pirates bullpen has allowed 13 earned runs in six innings.

“We're missing spots big time,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We're missing spots big time. The left-handed batters barreled the ball up the entire game. “

Tuesday's meltdown also featured a Kyle Schwarber two-run homer off Michael Feliz in the eighth. It all cost Nick Kingham a third victory in his first four major league starts and accounted for the Pirates' ninth defeat over their past 11 games.

It was the second time in a three-day span the Pirates blew a three-run lead. In part because of solo home runs by Elias Diaz and Austin Meadows, they led 3-0 after four innings, 4-2 after five and 4-3 after six Tuesday.

The Cubs pulled to within a run on pitcher Jon Lester's second hit of the game in the sixth, which drove in Jason Heyward. That chased Kingham, who was charged with three runs on eight hits in 52⁄3 innings.

“I felt like I got in a good groove there in innings two, three four,” Kingham said. “That fifth inning, the third time through the lineup I tried to make adjustments and they hit some good pitches. That's kind of where they got the damage done, the third time through the lineup.”

Tyler Glasnow walked Ben Zobrist but struck out Schwarber to end the sixth. Then the Cubs began to feast on young right-handers Santana and Feliz.

A week and a half ago, Feliz's ERA was 2.70, and he was promoted to the eighth-inning setup role. After allowing nine runs over three innings in his past four outings, his ERA is up to 5.87.

At least closer Felipe Vazquez worked a perfect ninth two days after he'd experienced flexor pain during a three-run Cardinals inning. Vazquez and Glasnow are the only Pirates relievers who were not charged with at least two runs in an appearance in the first two games of this series.

Feliz was so bad it wasn't even clear if his control was that bad, he was throwing at Cubs in retaliation of the Rizzo slide into Diaz from the day before or, perhaps, if he was injured.

Three of the four pitches Feliz threw to Rizzo were well inside, and Feliz's next pitch was a 92 mph fastball that hit Wilson Contreras. Two pitches later, he went high and inside on Javier Baez, who has a history of antagonizing the Pirates.

Hurdle and training personnel came out to check on him during the Baez at-bat. Feliz finished the inning.

“He made a face, and he said he's fine,” Hurdle said. “I was just concerned because a couple balls got away from him and seeing what was up.”

The beacon of hope for the Pirates during this rough patch has been Meadows, who went 3 for 5 with two extra-base hits and two runs, raising his average to .439.

“If you're not impressed by Meadows' at-bats, you need to go watch another sport right now,” Hurdle said.

His home run off Lester was his fourth in 11 MLB games after he'd hit just five in 113 Triple-A games the past two seasons. It also was his third against a left-hander in 13 MLB at-bats. In 141 career Triple-A games, Meadows hit just four homers off lefties.

“I don't know, maybe just staying in there?” Meadows said when asked for an explanation. “Lester today left a slider, a cutter up. He left it right there, and it didn't spin and I was able to put a good swing on it. Yeah, for me, it was just taking advantage of mistakes thrown and he laid one in there.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo watches his home run during the seventh inning against the Pirates Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates right fielder Austin Meadows doubles during the first inning against the Cubs Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates right fielder Austin Meadows rounds the bases past third base coach Joey Cora after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Cubs Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer tags out the Cubs' Jason Heyward on a caught stealing during the third inning Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon watches action from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Pirates Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon watches action from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Pirates Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo doubles during the first inning against the Pirates Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo prepares to bat in front of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz during the first inning Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo connects on a double in front of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz during the first inning Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz celebrates hits a home run during the second inning against the Cubs Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz celebrates his home run during the second inning against the Cubs Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle greets catcher Elias Diaz at the dugout after Diaz hit a home run during the second inning against the Cubs Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the first inning against the Cubs Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Cubs' Ben Zobrist celebrates his two-run homer with pitcher Jon Lester next to Pirates catcher Elias Diaz during the fifth inning Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
A Cubs fan celebrates after catching a home run ball hit by Anthony Rizzo during the seventh inning against the Pirates Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Chicago Cubs' Wilson Contreras scores past Pitsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz during the seventh inning Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo smiles and tosses his bat after walking on an inside pitch during the eighth inning against the Pirates Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Cubs' Javier Baez backs away from an inside pitch during the eighth inning against the Pirates Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle removes reliever Edgar Santana from the game during the seventh inning against the Cubs Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
