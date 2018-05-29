Pirates bullpen falters again in loss to Cubs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Earlier this month, as the Pirates were riding winning streaks and spending time in first place, the bullpen was earning some of the credit.

Now that the Pirates are in their worst stretch of the season, the bullpen warrants a considerable portion of the blame.

Anthony Rizzo homered to ignite a three-run Cubs seventh inning against Edgar Santana, and Chicago beat the Pirates, 8-6, on Tuesday to extend their losing streak to four.

The Pirates hit four consecutive singles with one out in the ninth to score twice and bring the winning run to the plate. But Josh Bell struck out after Starling Marte's two-RBI liner to center, and pinch-hitter Corey Dickerson popped out to shallow left-center to end the game.

Over the past three losses, the Pirates bullpen has allowed 13 earned runs in six innings.

“We're missing spots big time,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We're missing spots big time. The left-handed batters barreled the ball up the entire game. “

Tuesday's meltdown also featured a Kyle Schwarber two-run homer off Michael Feliz in the eighth. It all cost Nick Kingham a third victory in his first four major league starts and accounted for the Pirates' ninth defeat over their past 11 games.

It was the second time in a three-day span the Pirates blew a three-run lead. In part because of solo home runs by Elias Diaz and Austin Meadows, they led 3-0 after four innings, 4-2 after five and 4-3 after six Tuesday.

The Cubs pulled to within a run on pitcher Jon Lester's second hit of the game in the sixth, which drove in Jason Heyward. That chased Kingham, who was charged with three runs on eight hits in 52⁄3 innings.

“I felt like I got in a good groove there in innings two, three four,” Kingham said. “That fifth inning, the third time through the lineup I tried to make adjustments and they hit some good pitches. That's kind of where they got the damage done, the third time through the lineup.”

Tyler Glasnow walked Ben Zobrist but struck out Schwarber to end the sixth. Then the Cubs began to feast on young right-handers Santana and Feliz.

A week and a half ago, Feliz's ERA was 2.70, and he was promoted to the eighth-inning setup role. After allowing nine runs over three innings in his past four outings, his ERA is up to 5.87.

At least closer Felipe Vazquez worked a perfect ninth two days after he'd experienced flexor pain during a three-run Cardinals inning. Vazquez and Glasnow are the only Pirates relievers who were not charged with at least two runs in an appearance in the first two games of this series.

Feliz was so bad it wasn't even clear if his control was that bad, he was throwing at Cubs in retaliation of the Rizzo slide into Diaz from the day before or, perhaps, if he was injured.

Three of the four pitches Feliz threw to Rizzo were well inside, and Feliz's next pitch was a 92 mph fastball that hit Wilson Contreras. Two pitches later, he went high and inside on Javier Baez, who has a history of antagonizing the Pirates.

Hurdle and training personnel came out to check on him during the Baez at-bat. Feliz finished the inning.

“He made a face, and he said he's fine,” Hurdle said. “I was just concerned because a couple balls got away from him and seeing what was up.”

The beacon of hope for the Pirates during this rough patch has been Meadows, who went 3 for 5 with two extra-base hits and two runs, raising his average to .439.

“If you're not impressed by Meadows' at-bats, you need to go watch another sport right now,” Hurdle said.

His home run off Lester was his fourth in 11 MLB games after he'd hit just five in 113 Triple-A games the past two seasons. It also was his third against a left-hander in 13 MLB at-bats. In 141 career Triple-A games, Meadows hit just four homers off lefties.

“I don't know, maybe just staying in there?” Meadows said when asked for an explanation. “Lester today left a slider, a cutter up. He left it right there, and it didn't spin and I was able to put a good swing on it. Yeah, for me, it was just taking advantage of mistakes thrown and he laid one in there.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.